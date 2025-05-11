Grabber is an imageboard/booru downloader which can download thousands of images from multiple boorus very easily. An imageboard is a type of Internet forum that focuses on the posting of images, often alongside text and discussion. The first imageboards were created in Japan as an extension of the textboard concept. These sites later inspired the creation of a number of English-language imageboards.

Thanks to its powerful naming features, you just have to set your filename and save directory using all the tokens available, and the program will generate a filename using the image’s information. With this, you can store and manage your pictures in advanced directory structures, and save image with custom filenames!

This is free and open source software.