Free and Open Source Software

Flatpak 1.16.1 Linux App Sandboxing Framework Brings More Enhancements

Flatpak 1.16.1 brings various enhancements like the ability to allow a child account to update existing apps by default when using parental controls to ensure that security and bugfix updates can be installed. This change can be overridden by setting polkit policy rules for the org.freedesktop.Flatpak.override-parental-controls-update action.

KDE Frameworks 6.14 Revamps New Files Dialog, Expands KRunner Unit Conversion

KDE Frameworks 6.14 continues the monthly KDE Frameworks releases with some new features like support for some archaic units for KRunner, such as furlongs and rods, as well as a revamped New Files dialog for the Dolphin file manager and other KIO-based apps that includes the icon of the new file or folder.

Calibre 8.4 Open-Source Ebook Manager Improves KEPUB Output, Fixes Bugs

Highlights of Calibre 8.4 include a new option to generate KEPUB files that have better text justification at the cost of gaps in highlighting when used on a Kobo ebook reader and support for extending the background image specified in the Style section of the E-book viewer preferences under the page margins.

LinuxGizmos.com

Coin-Sized RA4M1-Zero Board Features 32-Bit RA4M1 MCU

The RA4M1-Zero is a compact development board based on Renesas’ 32-bit RA4M1 MCU. Running at 48 MHz with a built-in FPU, it features firmware encryption, secure boot, and a castellated design for easy integration into custom hardware.

Milk-V Showcases Jupiter NX, a RISC-V-Based Alternative to Jetson Nano Modules

Milk-V has unveiled the Jupiter NX, a compact system-on-module built around the SpacemIT K1/M1 octa-core processor based on the RISC-V architecture. Designed as a drop-in alternative to the Jetson Nano, it offers broad compatibility with existing Nano baseboards, along with high performance and versatile connectivity options.

Raspberry Pi Connect Exits Beta with Version 2.5 Release

Raspberry Pi has officially ended the beta phase of Raspberry Pi Connect, its remote access platform for connecting to Raspberry Pi devices from anywhere. With the release of version 2.5, the service now includes major updates to connection management, significantly reducing data usage and improving responsiveness.

SiFive and Kinara Partner to Launch USB-Based X280 RISC-V Vector Development Board

SiFive and Kinara have announced a new partnership to offer developers direct access to the SiFive Intelligence X280 RISC-V vector processor through a compact USB-based enablement board. The HiFive Xara X280 board, based on Kinara’s Ara-2 processor, is designed to allow early-stage evaluation and development of RISC-V vector software, particularly for AI and machine learning workloads.

(Updated) Upcoming Tab5 Terminal Features 5” Display and RISC-V ESP32-P4 for Edge Applications

M5Stack is preparing to launch the Tab5, a 5-inch smart touch terminal powered by the ESP32-P4 RISC-V processor, in early May. Designed as a compact and integrated platform for interactive applications, the device combines a multi-touch display, flexible I/O options, and wireless connectivity within a modular form factor.

MeshWalkie Combines ESP32, GNSS, and LoRa in UV-K6 Radio Enclosure

OpenEmbed is developing the MeshWalkie, a handheld wireless device built around the ESP32-S3, SX1262 LoRa module, and L76K GNSS, using the enclosure of a Quansheng UV-K6 radio. The device is described as an open-source platform for LoRa, Wi-Fi, and GPS-based applications, including support for Meshtastic.

ASUS Unveils Q870 ATX Motherboard with LGA1851 and Intel Core Ultra Series 2 Support

ASUS has recently unveiled a new ATX motherboard based on the Intel Q870 chipset, designed to support Intel Core Ultra Processors (Series 2) using the LGA1851 socket. While not yet officially launched, this upcoming board targets industrial computing and embedded applications with a combination of modern performance and legacy interface support.

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 11, 2025

Flatpak 1.16.1 was released today as the latest stable version of this popular Linux application sandboxing and distribution framework and the first maintenance update to the Flatpak 1.16 series.

 
Raspberry Pi has officially ended the beta phase of Raspberry Pi Connect

 
Clonezilla Live maintainer Steven Shiau released today Clonezilla Live 3.2.1-28 as the latest stable version of this partition and disk imaging/cloning tool based on Debian/Ubuntu.

 
For the party next month we've gathered decorations and some booze


  
 


 
Kitty 0.42, a GPU-accelerated terminal emulator, brings a Quake-style quick-access terminal

 
While other desktop environments like XFCE and Cinnamon exist

 
The KDE Project released KDE Frameworks 6.14 as the latest version of this collection of more than 70 add-on libraries to Qt, providing commonly needed functionality to KDE apps and the KDE Plasma desktop.

 
Calibre 8.4 was released today by developer Kovid Goyal as yet another maintenance update to the Calibre 8.x series of this open-source, cross-platform, and free ebook management software for Linux, macOS, and Windows.

 
