news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 11, 2025



Quoting: These 5 Distros Show How Customizable Linux Really Is —

You might've heard that Linux can look like practically anything you want, but how customizable is it really? Can you easily tweak your Linux distro's look and feel as you desire, or does it require extensive terminal tinkering? Well, here are the five Linux distros to show you just what's possible!

Linux offers customization possibilities that mainstream OSes like macOS and Windows just can't match. However, not all distros are created equal and some are more customizable than others. Some are more straightforward and allow you to change layouts with a click of a button. Others offer you a canvas and let you paint your masterpiece. Now, whether you prefer more control or added accessibility, I'm sure one of these distros will appeal to the creative in you.