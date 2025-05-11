Best Free and Open Source Software

news
Doom 64 EX+ is an improved modern version of Doom64EX - LinuxLinks
Doom 64 EX+ is a continuation project of Samuel “Kaiser” Villarreal’s Doom 64 EX aimed to recreate DOOM 64 as closely as possible with additional modding features.
Doom 64 EX+ needs the DOOM 64 asset data files to be present for you to be able to play the game.
This is free and open source software.
UIBeam is a lightweight, JSX-style HTML template engine - LinuxLinks
UIBeam is a lightweight, JSX-style HTML template engine for Rust.
This is free and open source software.
libdatachannel is a WebRTC network library - LinuxLinks
The library aims at being both straightforward and lightweight with minimal external dependencies, to enable direct connectivity between native applications and web browsers without the pain of importing Google’s bloated reference library. The interface consists of somewhat simplified versions of the JavaScript WebRTC and WebSocket APIs present in browsers, in order to ease the design of cross-environment applications.
Usermode FTP Server - access your files from another device - LinuxLinks
Usermode FTP Server (umftpd) lets you start an FTP server as user and transfer files directly via most file browsers’ built-in FTP support: Windows File Explorer, Thunar, Gnome Files, Dolphin and many more.
This is free and open source software.
Organic Maps - offline map software - LinuxLinks
Organic Maps is a privacy-focused offline maps & GPS app for hiking, cycling, biking, and driving. It’s developed with love by the open-source community and powered by OpenStreetMap data.
This is free and open source software.
22 Best Free and Open Source Linux Chemistry Tools - LinuxLinks
Chemistry is found in many different areas including all spheres of industry, research, teaching, forensic science, public health and much more. Moreover, at a fundamental level we are all chemists. Each time we breathe, boil a kettle, or strike a match, a chemical reaction takes place. We develop and function as a consequence of chemical processes taking place in our body. Chemistry therefore plays a significant role in everyone’s lives.
Science really prospers and advances when individuals share the results of their experiments with others in the scientific community. There is a certain logic that scientific software should therefore be released under an open source license. This article focuses on selecting the best open source software for chemistry. Hopefully there will be something for interest here for all budding chemists.
Here’s our verdict of the featured software.
What IP - get your IP easily - LinuxLinks
What IP is a network information tool.
This is free and open source software.