These Are My Top 6 Linux Distros for Running a Server

news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 11, 2025



Quoting: 6 Linux Distros Great for Running a Server —

Running your own server can sound intimidating at first, but with Linux, it's much easier than you might think. If you're new to servers—or Linux in general—don't worry. You don't have to be a tech wizard to get a reliable server up and running.

One of the biggest hurdles is simply choosing which Linux distribution to use. There are a lot of options out there, but not all of them are equally suited for server life. This guide will walk you through six great Linux distros you can use to set up your own server, plus a few tips to help you pick the right one for your specific needs.