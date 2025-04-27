news
today's howtos
Make Tech Easier ☛ 2025-04-21 [Older] Use Xclip For Quick Copy and Paste in Linux Terminal
LinuxTechLab ☛ 2025-04-18 [Older] Mastering Linux: List All Running Services in Linux
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2025-04-22 [Older] How to install MEGA Desktop on Kubuntu 24.04
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2025-04-19 [Older] How to install MMR Desktop on Kubuntu 24.04
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install WireGuard on CentOS Stream 10
WireGuard has emerged as one of the most efficient and secure VPN solutions available today. Unlike traditional VPN protocols, WireGuard offers improved performance, simplified configuration, and enhanced security features.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Perl on Fedora 42
Perl continues to be a powerful and versatile programming language widely used across GNU/Linux systems for text manipulation, system administration, web development, and automation tasks. If you’re running Fedora 42, this guide will walk you through the complete installation process with detailed instructions, troubleshooting tips, and best practices.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Chkrootkit on CentOS Stream 10
Securing your GNU/Linux server against sophisticated threats is an ongoing challenge for system administrators. Rootkits represent one of the most insidious security threats, designed to hide malicious activity while maintaining privileged access to your system.
ID Root ☛ How To Install DeaDBeeF on Fedora 42
DeaDBeeF is one of the most powerful and versatile audio players available for GNU/Linux platforms today. Often compared to foobar2000 on Windows, DeaDBeeF provides GNU/Linux users with a lightweight, customizable music player that supports a vast array of audio formats while consuming minimal system resources.
ID Root ☛ How To Fix ‘No Space Left on Device’ Error on Linux
In this tutorial, we will show you how to Fix ‘No Space Left on Device’ Error on Linux. Have you ever encountered the dreaded “No Space Left on Device” error while working on your GNU/Linux system? This frustrating message can halt your work, prevent important operations, and cause significant disruptions to your workflow.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Emacs on CentOS Stream 10
Emacs stands as one of the most powerful and versatile text editors in the GNU/Linux ecosystem, offering capabilities that extend far beyond simple text editing. For CentOS Stream 10 users, installing Emacs provides access to an incredibly customizable environment that can transform your coding, writing, and system administration workflows.
ID Root ☛ How To Install GStreamer on Fedora 42
GStreamer is a powerful and versatile open-source multimedia framework that allows users to create a wide variety of media-handling components. Whether you’re looking to play videos, convert audio files, or develop multimedia applications on Fedora 42, GStreamer provides the foundation you need.
