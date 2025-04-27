news
LibreOffice at the Augsburger Linux-InfoDay 2025 and Best Office Suites for Linux
-
Document Foundation ☛ LibreOffice at the Augsburger Linux-InfoDay 2025
Today we’re at the Linux-InfoDay 2025 in Augsburg, southern Germany! If you’re in the area, pop by for a chat and grab some LibreOffice merchandise 😊
-
The New Stack ☛ The Best Office Suites for Linux
LibreOffice, SoftMaker Office and ONLYOFFICE are but a few of the open source and commercial office suites for Linux. When I first started using GNU/Linux back in 1997, finding high-quality software was often a challenge.