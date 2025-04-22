I'm excited to share an announcement! At this year's JuliaCon, I will be speaking about a small but significant step you can take to start adding Julia to your MATLAB codebase.

Great news! You can transition to Julia smoothly without completely abandoning MATLAB. There's a straightforward method to embrace the best of both worlds, so you won't need to rewrite your legacy models from scratch.

I'll give my full talk in July, but if you don't want to wait, keep reading for a sneak peek!