Linux and Linux Foundation Leftovers

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 22, 2025



The Linux kernel 6.14 bug that caused a 30% performance drop has finally been resolved, marking a significant milestone for the open-source community this spring. Discovered by an Amazon engineer during AWS testing, this two-year-old regression affected systems using automatic task grouping, with particularly severe impacts on cloud infrastructure and server environments.

The scheduler bug that quietly degraded performance

The issue stemmed from an optimization gone wrong in the kernel’s scheduler. Specifically, a problematic commit in the sched_move_task function intended to reduce unnecessary calls when automatic grouping of tasks was enabled. Instead, it created significant overhead in certain workloads.