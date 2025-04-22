news
Linux and Linux Foundation Leftovers
Journées Mondiales ☛ Linux bug fix recovers 30% performance, critical for cars using kernel-based infotainment (what Tesla competitors need to know)
The Linux kernel 6.14 bug that caused a 30% performance drop has finally been resolved, marking a significant milestone for the open-source community this spring. Discovered by an Amazon engineer during AWS testing, this two-year-old regression affected systems using automatic task grouping, with particularly severe impacts on cloud infrastructure and server environments.
The scheduler bug that quietly degraded performance
The issue stemmed from an optimization gone wrong in the kernel’s scheduler. Specifically, a problematic commit in the sched_move_task function intended to reduce unnecessary calls when automatic grouping of tasks was enabled. Instead, it created significant overhead in certain workloads.
Connected Car News: Panasonic, Linux Foundation, Zubie, Bosch & Toshiba [Ed: Some openwashing]
Panasonic Automotive Systems Co., Ltd. (PAS) has joined the Linux Foundation as a Gold Member, reinforcing its commitment to open source collaboration in the automotive sector. As a global Tier 1 supplier, PAS provides advanced technologies like infotainment systems and has integrated Linux into its products since 2006. The company plays a key role in initiatives like the Software Defined Vehicle Expert Group within Automotive Grade Linux. By joining the Foundation, PAS aims to expand its open source contributions and support the development of safer, more innovative software-defined vehicles worldwide.
Oracle Linux and Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel (UEK) Releases
I've decided to create this blog entry just to share Oracle Linux and UEK releases, how those are associated and which UEK releases are available on different OL versions. So, maybe, this article could be useless for many people who already know which UEK releases are available on each OL release but, at the same time, could be helpful for many others approaching Oracle Linux: [...]