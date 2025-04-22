Databases: DBIx and Postgres Miscellany (oid2bytea, PgBouncer, AgensGraph)

First release v1.0 of oid2bytea tool has been published. oid2bytea is a program used to convert large objects columns in a PostgreSQL database into bytea. oid2bytea will automatically detect the oid columns and process to their bytea transformation automatically; parallel processing can be used to accelerate the migration. Of course you can also choose which tables need to be processed or filter on a schema.

Two migration modes are supported: local and remote . In local mode the large objects data stored in the pg_largeobject table will be moved into a newly created bytea column with the same name and the old oid column will be removed. In remote mode oid2bytea will migrate the local oid columns to a remote database with the same structure except that the oid columns have been replaced by bytea columns of the same names.