Databases: DBIx and Postgres Miscellany (oid2bytea, PgBouncer, AgensGraph)
Paul Chochrane ☛ Introducing DBIx::Class::ResultSet::PrettyPrint
One could say that this is a delta-epsilon1 module in that it doesn’t extend things very much. Although it doesn’t constitute a large change, it does make printing DBIx::Class result sets easier. It stands upon the shoulders of several giants, so all I can claim is to have bundled the idea into a module.
PostgreSQL ☛ oid2bytea v1.0 has been released
First release v1.0 of oid2bytea tool has been published. oid2bytea is a program used to convert large objects columns in a PostgreSQL database into bytea. oid2bytea will automatically detect the oid columns and process to their bytea transformation automatically; parallel processing can be used to accelerate the migration. Of course you can also choose which tables need to be processed or filter on a schema.
Two migration modes are supported:
localand
remote. In
localmode the large objects data stored in the
pg_largeobjecttable will be moved into a newly created bytea column with the same name and the old oid column will be removed. In
remotemode oid2bytea will migrate the local oid columns to a remote database with the same structure except that the oid columns have been replaced by bytea columns of the same names.
PostgreSQL ☛ PgBouncer 1.24.1 released - Fixes CVE-2025-2291
PgBouncer 1.24.1 has been released. This release fixes CVE-2025-2291, which could allow an attacker to bypass Postgres its password expiry. Such a password expiry would have been set up in Postgres using the
VALID UNTILclause. This is a security issue that affects all versions of PgBouncer. If you use both
VALID UNTILand
auth_userthen you should upgrade, or change the
auth_queryin your config file to the new
auth_querythat is used by default in this release. If you are using a custom
auth_querythen you should update it be similar to the new default
auth_queryin this release.
PostgreSQL ☛ Announcing the release of AgensGraph v2.15.0
The AgensGraph Development Team is pleased to announce the release of AgensGraph v2.15.0
AgensGraph is a new generation multi-model graph database for the modern complex data environment. AgensGraph is a multi-model database, which supports the relational and graph data model at the same time that enables developers to integrate the legacy relational data model and the flexible graph data model in one database. AgensGraph supports ANSI-SQL and openCypher (http://www.opencypher.org). SQL queries and Cypher queries can be integrated into a single query in AgensGraph.
AgensGraph is based on the powerful PostgreSQL RDBMS, and is very robust, fully-featured and ready for enterprise use. AgensGraph is optimized for handling complex connected graph data and provides plenty of powerful database features essential to the enterprise database environment including Hey Hi (AI) transactions, multi-version concurrency control, stored procedure, triggers, constraints, sophisticated monitoring and a flexible data model (JSON). Moreover, AgensGraph leverages the rich eco-systems of PostgreSQL and can be extended with many outstanding external modules, like PostGIS, pgvector and Hey Hi (AI) extensions.
PostgreSQL ☛ Postgres Extensions Day 2025 Schedule Announced
We're happy to announce the talks and the schedule for Postgres Extensions Day 2025!
A wide range of extensions-focused talks will be presented, and we'll be organizing lunch and dinner to facilitate further discussions.
The event will be held on May 12 in Montreal, Canada; the schedule and tickets are available on the website.