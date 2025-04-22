Open Hardware/Modding and Mobile Stories (Linux Focus)

news

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 22, 2025



If you run a Pi-Hole server, you probably, like me, have experienced downtime when updating or rebooting the server. To fix this, I started running two Pi-Hole instances. Here's how I did it, and how I keep them in sync, too.

Why Run Two Pi-Hole Instances?

I first tried Pi-Hole a few years ago, and it was nice as a content blocker and DNS manager. However, whenever I had to do maintenance to the machine it was on, my entire network would go down. Pi-Hole was my only DNS provider, and, without that, my computers didn't know how to access the internet.

So, I gave up on the Pi-Hole journey for that time. A few years after that, I saw someone running two Pi-Hole instances, and it got me intrigued as to why. The answer is simple, and the solution to my earlier problem: redundancy.