Chimera Linux Introduces Key Bootloader Changes

Chimera Linux, a still-in-development systemd-free distro written from scratch that incorporates FreeBSD’s tools and libraries to provide a unique, lightweight, and modular experience, unveiled its latest set of installation ISOs powered by Linux kernel 6.14.

The main change – the distro is shifting away from GRUB for EFI/BIOS boot images. Instead, these images now utilize Limine as the default bootloader, marking an important initial step toward eventually migrating GRUB entirely to [user] repositories.