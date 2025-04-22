Other Sites
Released on January 19th, 2025, Linux kernel 6.13 introduced new features like lazy preemption support, user-space shadow stack support for AArch64 via Guarded Control Stack (GCS), support for running Linux in protected virtual machines, support for 6-node sub-NUMA clustering on Intel, split-lock detection support for AMD CPUs, as well as PMU support for Intel ArrowLake-H CPUs and Intel Panther Lake processors.
One of the most notable additions is ROMFS, a read-only, memory-mappable, extensible file system that enables direct execution of bytecode from flash memory. This allows for faster imports and reduced RAM usage, especially useful for constrained embedded environments. While ROMFS is currently available only on select boards, such as PYBD-SFx and STM32-based Arduino boards, it can be manually enabled for others.
The ASUS NUC 15 Pro, also known as Cyber Canyon, is a compact mini PC built for professional computing needs. Available in Slim and Tall versions, it features Intel Core Ultra processors and Intel Arc Graphics, offering strong performance and flexible connectivity.
Android Leftovers
- Wine 10.6
- new release
- Games: Classic BSD Game, Confronted, EVERSPACE 2, and More
- TrueNAS 25.04 (Fangtooth) Open-Source NAS Released
- Amazon smart TVs could soon replace Fire OS with Linux-based Vega OS | TechSpot
- Manjaro Summit public Alpha now available
- So Long, ArcoLinux
- Social Control Networks Were Always About Social Control By Centralisation (Concentration of Power Over Public Opinion) [original]
- Two years ago we quit Twitter and other such sites (like Mastodon, Diaspora etc.); it was a good decision and we probably ought to have done so even sooner.
- MySQL 9.3 Brings Enhanced JavaScript Support
- Android Leftovers
- Why I still don’t fully trust Android’s spam call detection
- Open Hardware/Modding and Mobile Stories (Linux Focus)
- Chimera Linux Introduces Key Bootloader Changes
- Banana Pi BPI-RV2 is a low-cost RISC-V router with a 2.5GbE port and five gigabit Ethernet ports
- Fix Missing Monitor Brightness Controls in KDE Plasma
- I have experienced a recent weird issue on KDE Plasma 6.3 where the screen brightness controls disappear in the Brightness and Color applet in the system tray
- Free and Open Source Software
- The 5 Linux AppImages I depend on daily - and how to add them to your desktop menu
- Today in Techrights
- 5 amazing Linux distros that are better than Windows, but you should avoid them as a beginner
- If you're ready to pull the plug on Windows, I found an ideal Linux distro for new users
- Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
- Miss old-school Linux? This distro will take you back to the early 2000s
- These 6 lightweight Linux apps let older PCs run blazing fast
- Graphics improvements in WebKitGTK and WPEWebKit after the switch to Skia
- The Fedora Project history and family tree
- today's howtos
- Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
- GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
- Programming Leftovers
- Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, FPGAs, and More
- Latest Development Updates From EasyOS
- today's howtos
- Linux 6.15-rc3 Released
- An Election Under a Shadow of Doubt
- Android Leftovers
- 5 underrated Android features you're probably not using
- Review: Fedora 42
- The Fedora project announced the release of Fedora 42 last week
- Fastfetch 2.41 Introduces Physical Core Detection for Non-x86 Systems
- Free and Open Source Software
- Zentyal Server is a unified network server Linux distribution
- How I use Kate Editor
- One last Bookworm for the road — report from the Montreal 2025 BSP
- Today in Techrights
- 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 20th, 2025
- GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
- Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
- Open Hardware/Modding: Framework, Raspberry Pi, and Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update
- Games: New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients and NVIDIA 575.51.02 Added Smooth Motion for Better GNU/Linux Gaming
- today's howtos
- Cambalache 0.96 Released!
- Stable kernels: Linux 6.14.3, Linux 6.13.12, and Linux 6.12.24
- Android Leftovers
- Android 16 beta 4 quietly removes a small but useful Pixel feature
- Oracle Releases Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel 8
- Caddy 2.10 Web Server Debuts Enhanced TLS Privacy
- Why I Dual-Boot But Choose Linux Over Windows Almost Every Time
- Nitrux, a Debian-Based Linux Distro With Modern Apps
- Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
- Linux From Scratch – build your own custom Linux system
- HamonirKR is a Korean Linux distribution
- MX Linux 23.6 Is Out Now Based on Debian 12.10 and Powered by Linux Kernel 6.14
- MX Linux 23.6 has just been officially released today as the newest ISO snapshot in the MX Linux 23 “Libretto” series of this lightweight Debian-based GNU/Linux distribution for everyday use.
- T2 Linux SDE 25.4 Released with Latest AMD ROCm for RISCV-64 and ARM64
- The T2 Linux team has release today T2 Linux SDE 25.4, codenamed “It Only Does Everything”, delivering a massive update for this highly portable source-based Linux distribution.
- Fedora-Based Ultramarine 41 Linux Distribution Is Now Available for Download
- The makers of the Fedora-based Ultramarine Linux distribution released today the ISO images of the Ultramarine 41 release, which is built on top of Fedora Linux 41 and was already available for existing users.
- Be Free to Have Multiple Clocks
- Linux Kernel 6.13 Reaches End of Life, It’s Time to Upgrade to Linux Kernel 6.14
- This is your friendly reminder that the Linux 6.13 kernel series has reached the end of its supported life and that you should consider upgrading to Linux kernel 6.14 as soon as possible.
- Ubuntu 25.04 “Plucky Puffin” Is Now Available for Download, This Is What’s New
- Canonical published today the Ubuntu 25.04 (Plucky Puffin) release, the latest stable version of their popular GNU/Linux distribution, featuring up-to-date components and new features.
- DietPi – extremely lightweight Debian-based distribution
- today's howtos
- Programming Leftovers
- Today in Techrights
