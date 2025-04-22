Tux Machines

9to5Linux

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 20th, 2025

Linux Kernel 6.13 Reaches End of Life, It’s Time to Upgrade to Linux Kernel 6.14

Released on January 19th, 2025, Linux kernel 6.13 introduced new features like lazy preemption support, user-space shadow stack support for AArch64 via Guarded Control Stack (GCS), support for running Linux in protected virtual machines, support for 6-node sub-NUMA clustering on Intel, split-lock detection support for AMD CPUs, as well as PMU support for Intel ArrowLake-H CPUs and Intel Panther Lake processors.

LinuxGizmos.com

MicroPython v1.25.0 Released with ROMFS, RISC-V Assembler, and Expanded Board Support

One of the most notable additions is ROMFS, a read-only, memory-mappable, extensible file system that enables direct execution of bytecode from flash memory. This allows for faster imports and reduced RAM usage, especially useful for constrained embedded environments. While ROMFS is currently available only on select boards, such as PYBD-SFx and STM32-based Arduino boards, it can be manually enabled for others.

ASUS NUC 15 Pro Cyber Canyon Highlights Compact Design and Intel Ultra CPUs

The ASUS NUC 15 Pro, also known as Cyber Canyon, is a compact mini PC built for professional computing needs. Available in Slim and Tall versions, it features Intel Core Ultra processors and Intel Arc Graphics, offering strong performance and flexible connectivity.

MySQL 9.3 Brings Enhanced JavaScript Support

MySQL 9.3

MySQL, a widely adopted open-source relational database management system (RDBMS), has launched its third update to the 9.x series, version 9.3, introducing several new features.

The new release introduces significant improvements to database backup capabilities, specifically through enhancements to the mysqldump utility. With the new --users option, admins can now effortlessly create logical dumps of user accounts via convenient SQL CREATE USER and GRANT statements.

Want to streamline migrations even further? The --add-drop-user option neatly incorporates user deletion commands into your dump scripts, simplifying transitions between environments.

Wine 10.6
Games: Classic BSD Game, Confronted, EVERSPACE 2, and More
TrueNAS 25.04 (Fangtooth) Open-Source NAS Released
Amazon smart TVs could soon replace Fire OS with Linux-based Vega OS | TechSpot
Manjaro Summit public Alpha now available
So Long, ArcoLinux
Social Control Networks Were Always About Social Control By Centralisation (Concentration of Power Over Public Opinion) [original]
Two years ago we quit Twitter and other such sites (like Mastodon, Diaspora etc.); it was a good decision and we probably ought to have done so even sooner.
 
Chimera Linux Introduces Key Bootloader Changes
Banana Pi BPI-RV2 is a low-cost RISC-V router with a 2.5GbE port and five gigabit Ethernet ports
Fix Missing Monitor Brightness Controls in KDE Plasma
The 5 Linux AppImages I depend on daily - and how to add them to your desktop menu
5 amazing Linux distros that are better than Windows, but you should avoid them as a beginner
If you're ready to pull the plug on Windows, I found an ideal Linux distro for new users
Miss old-school Linux? This distro will take you back to the early 2000s
These 6 lightweight Linux apps let older PCs run blazing fast
Graphics improvements in WebKitGTK and WPEWebKit after the switch to Skia
The Fedora Project history and family tree
Linux 6.15-rc3 Released
An Election Under a Shadow of Doubt
Review: Fedora 42
Fastfetch 2.41 Introduces Physical Core Detection for Non-x86 Systems
Zentyal Server is a unified network server Linux distribution
How I use Kate Editor
One last Bookworm for the road — report from the Montreal 2025 BSP
Cambalache 0.96 Released!
Stable kernels: Linux 6.14.3, Linux 6.13.12, and Linux 6.12.24
Oracle Releases Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel 8
Caddy 2.10 Web Server Debuts Enhanced TLS Privacy
Why I Dual-Boot But Choose Linux Over Windows Almost Every Time
Nitrux, a Debian-Based Linux Distro With Modern Apps
Linux From Scratch – build your own custom Linux system
HamonirKR is a Korean Linux distribution
MX Linux 23.6 Is Out Now Based on Debian 12.10 and Powered by Linux Kernel 6.14
MX Linux 23.6 has just been officially released today as the newest ISO snapshot in the MX Linux 23 “Libretto” series of this lightweight Debian-based GNU/Linux distribution for everyday use.
T2 Linux SDE 25.4 Released with Latest AMD ROCm for RISCV-64 and ARM64
The T2 Linux team has release today T2 Linux SDE 25.4, codenamed “It Only Does Everything”, delivering a massive update for this highly portable source-based Linux distribution.
Fedora-Based Ultramarine 41 Linux Distribution Is Now Available for Download
The makers of the Fedora-based Ultramarine Linux distribution released today the ISO images of the Ultramarine 41 release, which is built on top of Fedora Linux 41 and was already available for existing users.
Be Free to Have Multiple Clocks
Ubuntu 25.04 “Plucky Puffin” Is Now Available for Download, This Is What’s New
Canonical published today the Ubuntu 25.04 (Plucky Puffin) release, the latest stable version of their popular GNU/Linux distribution, featuring up-to-date components and new features.
DietPi – extremely lightweight Debian-based distribution
