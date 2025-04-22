MySQL 9.3 Brings Enhanced JavaScript Support

news

MySQL, a widely adopted open-source relational database management system (RDBMS), has launched its third update to the 9.x series, version 9.3, introducing several new features.

The new release introduces significant improvements to database backup capabilities, specifically through enhancements to the mysqldump utility. With the new --users option, admins can now effortlessly create logical dumps of user accounts via convenient SQL CREATE USER and GRANT statements.

Want to streamline migrations even further? The --add-drop-user option neatly incorporates user deletion commands into your dump scripts, simplifying transitions between environments.