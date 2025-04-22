GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

I often think about Paranormasight, the excellent mystery game from Square Enix that takes place in the old quarter of Honjo in Tokyo. It’s mesmerizing in many ways - and I talked about it at length in my prior review. I highly recommend it if you have not tried it yet. A few weeks ago, I had another reason to go back to the Honjo quarter. There was a special event where they sold goods derived from the game for a limited time. How did I know about that? Well, I stumbled upon a post on X by pure chance mentioning it ONCE, and I guess the next thing was to make plans to go there. I don’t usually buy game related goods (I buy games instead), but I like the art of the game so much that I had to make an exception. So here I was, taking the JR line, passing by the Ryogoku station and stopping at the Kinshijyo (錦糸町) station. Heading out of the south exit, I walked to the Marui store, jumped into an elevator to reach the 7th floor where the event space was supposed to be. As I exited the elevator, there were nothing but restaurants around. OK, is this the right place? Did I make a mistake? I decided to walk the floor at least once, from one end to the other to make sure there was nothing I was missing.