news
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
-
Applications
-
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Scribus 1.6.4 Released with New Python Script Functions (Ubuntu PPA)
Scribus, the popular free open-source desktop publishing software, released new 1.6.4 version yesterday. This is a maintenance release for current 1.6 stable release series. It features only some bug-fixes and few minor new features.
-
-
Games
-
Hackaday ☛ Restoration Of Six-Player Arcade Game From The Early 90s
Although the video game crash of the mid-80s caused a major decline in arcades from their peak popularity, the industry didn’t completely die off. In fact, there was a revival that lasted until the 90s with plenty of companies like Capcom, Midway, SEGA, and Konami all competing to get quarters, francs, loonies, yen, and other coins from around the world. During this time, Namco — another game company — built a colossal 28-player prototype shooter game. Eventually, they cut it down to a (still titanic) six-player game that was actually released to the world. [PhilWIP] and his associates are currently restoring one of the few remaining room-sized games that are still surviving.
-
Boiling Steam ☛ Paranormasight: Back to Honjo, for Goods
I often think about Paranormasight, the excellent mystery game from Square Enix that takes place in the old quarter of Honjo in Tokyo. It’s mesmerizing in many ways - and I talked about it at length in my prior review. I highly recommend it if you have not tried it yet. A few weeks ago, I had another reason to go back to the Honjo quarter. There was a special event where they sold goods derived from the game for a limited time. How did I know about that? Well, I stumbled upon a post on X by pure chance mentioning it ONCE, and I guess the next thing was to make plans to go there. I don’t usually buy game related goods (I buy games instead), but I like the art of the game so much that I had to make an exception. So here I was, taking the JR line, passing by the Ryogoku station and stopping at the Kinshijyo (錦糸町) station. Heading out of the south exit, I walked to the Marui store, jumped into an elevator to reach the 7th floor where the event space was supposed to be. As I exited the elevator, there were nothing but restaurants around. OK, is this the right place? Did I make a mistake? I decided to walk the floor at least once, from one end to the other to make sure there was nothing I was missing.
-
-
Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
-
K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
-
Harald Sitter ☛ Plasma in Graz
This week Plasma developers have descended on the lovely Austrian city of Graz! 🍦
During the 2025 Plasma Sprint in Graz we’ll be discussing a range of topic both for desktop and mobile. Of course there’ll also be a fair amount of hacking. If you are in the area, feel free to stop by at Grazer Linuxtage on Saturday April 26th where we will have a booth!
-
-
-
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
New Releases
-
Distro Watch ☛ Distribution Release: CRUX 3.8
The CRUX distribution is a lightweight operating system with software added through a collection of application ports. CRUX 3.8 is the first release in about three years and features upgrades across the system. [...]
-
-
BSD
-
NetBSD ☛ NetBSD AGM2025: Annual General Meeting, May 17, 21:00 UTC
The NetBSD Foundation will hold its 2025 Annual General Meeting in public on Saturday, May 17th at 21:00 UTC in the #netbsd-agm channel on irc.libera.chat. You can use your preferred Internet Relay Chat program, or join directly at: [...]
-
-
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
-
Ubuntu News ☛ Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 888
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 888 for the week of April 13 – 19, 2025. The full version of this issue is available here.
-
OMG Ubuntu ☛ Ghostty DEB Installers Now Available for Ubuntu 25.04
Ghostty terminal fans needn’t fear an upgrade to Ubuntu’s latest release, as a community packaging effort just added Ghostty DEB packages for Ubuntu 25.04. The Ghostty Ubuntu project was set up was the aim of providing “Ubuntu/Debian (.deb) packages for Ghostty” so users on supported GNU/Linux distributions, including Ubuntu-based distros like GNU/Linux Mint and ZorinOS, can download, install and use the app properly.
-
-