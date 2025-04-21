Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

news
poddl is a cross platform command line podcast downloader - LinuxLinks
A podcast is rich media, such as audio or video, distributed via RSS. Podcast derives from the words broadcast and iPod. Podcasting lets you automatically receive the latest show of your chosen programme as soon as it is available. Podcasts are shows, similar to radio or TV shows, that are produced by professionals or amateurs and made available on the internet to stream and/or download.
poddl is a cross platform command line podcast downloader for batch downloading all, individual, or a range of podcast episodes from an RSS feed.
There are precompiled binaries available for Linux and Windows, but let’s build the program from source. I built the software with Ubuntu 24.04.
Media Player Classic Qute Theater is a clone of Media Player Classic - LinuxLinks
Media Player Classic Qute Theater (MPC-QT) is a cross-platform application that uses Qt to reproduce most of the interface and functionality of Media Player Classic Home Cinema (MPC-HC), and uses libmpv’s powerful media presentation framework to play video instead of DirectShow.
It is not a strict clone; there are some improvements.
This is free and open source software.
tracker offers real-time satellite tracks and orbit prediction - LinuxLinks
tracker is a terminal-based real-time satellite tracking and orbit prediction application.
This is free and open source software.