Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

A podcast is rich media, such as audio or video, distributed via RSS. Podcast derives from the words broadcast and iPod. Podcasting lets you automatically receive the latest show of your chosen programme as soon as it is available. Podcasts are shows, similar to radio or TV shows, that are produced by professionals or amateurs and made available on the internet to stream and/or download.

poddl is a cross platform command line podcast downloader for batch downloading all, individual, or a range of podcast episodes from an RSS feed.

There are precompiled binaries available for Linux and Windows, but let’s build the program from source. I built the software with Ubuntu 24.04.