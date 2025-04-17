news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 17, 2025



Quoting: Zorin OS 17.3 review - Would you pay for your Linux desktop? —

For reasons many and varied, the commercial Linux desktop has never quite caught on. It's a shame, because it would be nice to run an operating system that does not treat you as an insect, and also support people who build and maintain such a system. Of course, today, nothing stops any one person from donating money to their favorite Linux distro. Here and there, you can actually go for an institutionalized payware option.

Zorin OS is one such beast. While it's based on Ubuntu, and it's largely Ubuntu, Zorin OS tries to set itself apart by offering a paid version (about EUR50), which comes with additional software, tweaks and support from the developers. Technically speaking, you can also pay for Ubuntu, if you like, or try the pro set of patches, which ought to last you a decade plus. KDE is also gearing up toward having its own commercial distro. Today, we shall focus on Zorin, and how it does its thing. Let's begin.