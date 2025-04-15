news
Hackaday ☛ Linux Fu: Stopping A Runaway
The best kind of Hackaday posts are the ones where there was some insurmountable problem with an elegant solution devised through deep analysis of the problem and creativity. This is not one of those posts. I’m sure you are familiar with bit rot. You know, something works for a long time and then, for no apparent reason, stops working. Well, that has been biting me, and lacking the time for the creative, elegant solution, I decided to attack it with a virtual chainsaw.
I use autokey to give me emacs-style keystrokes in Web browsers and certain other programs. It intercepts keystrokes and translates them into other keystrokes. The problem is, the current Linux community hates autokey. Well, that’s not strictly true. They just love Wayland more. One reason I won’t switch from X11 is that I haven’t found a way to do something like I do with autokey. But since most of the powers-that-be have decided that X11 is bad and Wayland is good, X11 development is starting to show cracks.
In particular, autokey isn’t in the normal repositories for my distro anymore (KDE Neon). Of course, I’ve installed the latest version myself. I’m perfectly capable of doing that or even building from source. But lately, I’ve noticed my computer hangs, especially after sleeping for a long time. Also, after a long time, I notice that autokey just quits working. It is running but not working and I have to restart it. The memory consumption seems high when this happens.
You know how it is. Your system has quirks; you just live with them for a while. But eventually those paper cuts add up. I finally decided I needed to tackle the issue. But I don’t really have time to go debug autokey, especially when it takes hours for the problem to manifest.
University of Toronto ☛ Unix files have (at least) two sizes
The two well known sizes that Unix files have are the logical 'size' in bytes and what stat.h describes as "the number of blocks allocated for this object", often converted to some number of bytes (as ls is doing here in the last command). A file's size in bytes is roughly speaking the last file offset that has been written to in the file, and not all of the bytes covered by it may have actually been written; when this is the case, the result is a sparse file. Sparse files are the traditional cause of a mismatch between the byte size and the number of blocks a file uses. However, that is not what is happening here.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Cacti on Linux Mint 22
Cacti stands as one of the most powerful open-source network monitoring and graphing tools available for GNU/Linux systems today. Built upon the reliable RRDtool (Round Robin Database), Cacti transforms complex network data into visually appealing graphs that help system administrators track performance metrics in real-time.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Docker Swarm on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Docker Swarm on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Docker Swarm offers a powerful yet straightforward approach to container orchestration, allowing system administrators and developers to create resilient, scalable application infrastructures.
ID Root ☛ Apache Web Server Security Hardening
In this tutorial, we will show you how enhance Apache Web Server security hardening strategy with our expert tips and configurations. Apache HTTP Server remains one of the most widely deployed web servers worldwide, powering millions of websites across the internet. This popularity makes it a prime target for cybercriminals seeking to exploit vulnerabilities.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Minikube on CentOS Stream 10
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Minikube on CentOS Stream 10. Kubernetes has revolutionized the way applications are deployed and managed in modern infrastructure. For developers and system administrators looking to test and develop with Kubernetes locally, Minikube offers a lightweight solution.
