Almost a year in the works, Pinta 3.0 has been ported to the latest GTK4 and libadwaita technologies to provide users with a more modern UI/UX experience. Due to API changes in GTK4, the “New Screenshot” option in the File menu now invokes platform-specific tools like the XDG screenshot portal on Linux and macOS’s screenshot tool.

Zephyr Project has released version 4.1 of its RTOS, bringing notable improvements in kernel performance, toolchain support, and hardware compatibility. While not an LTS release, it introduces key updates aimed at enhancing developer experience and system efficiency.

The AS-DT1 is built on Sony’s proprietary Direct Time of Flight LiDAR technology. It employs a Single Photon Avalanche Diode sensor to deliver precise 3D measurements across length, width, and depth. With a horizontal field of view of 30° or more and 576 ranging points (24 x 24), the sensor supports a frame rate of 30 fps, with a reduced 15 fps mode for maximum distance operation.

The NanoCluster is a compact computing platform designed for multi-SOM configurations, offering a balance between size and functionality. It supports up to seven system-on-modules, including the LM3H, CM4, CM5, and M4N, making it adaptable for various applications requiring distributed computing.

Renesas Electronics has introduced the RZ/V2N Evaluation Kit, a platform for developing embedded systems with on-device AI. Built around the RZ/V2N microprocessor, it combines an AI accelerator, image signal processor, and security features for vision-based edge applications.

Huawei MateBook 14 Linux launched with lower price than Windows version

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 14, 2025



Huawei has launched the MateBook 14 2024 Linux Edition, which costs less than the Windows version. After the D 16 notebook, the company has now unveiled another Linux-based device in its shelf, and may soon add more models to it.

Earlier, a tipster mentioned that Huawei would upgrade its 2024 notebooks to Linux Edition in the coming months. The leak didn’t seem accurate at that time. Though Huawei cleared the mist by launched a new Linux laptop – MateBook D 16 Linux.

Now, the company has unveiled another device, Huawei MateBook 14 2024 Linux Edition, which is now live on sale. The notebook is 300 yuan cheaper than the Windows version and is available in three versions. You can check the price below.

