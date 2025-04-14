news
Huawei MateBook 14 Linux launched with lower price than Windows version
Huawei has launched the MateBook 14 2024 Linux Edition, which costs less than the Windows version. After the D 16 notebook, the company has now unveiled another Linux-based device in its shelf, and may soon add more models to it.
Earlier, a tipster mentioned that Huawei would upgrade its 2024 notebooks to Linux Edition in the coming months. The leak didn’t seem accurate at that time. Though Huawei cleared the mist by launched a new Linux laptop – MateBook D 16 Linux.
Now, the company has unveiled another device, Huawei MateBook 14 2024 Linux Edition, which is now live on sale. The notebook is 300 yuan cheaper than the Windows version and is available in three versions. You can check the price below.