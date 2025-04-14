GoboLinux: A Distro With a Different Approach to Files

news

GoboLinux bills itself as an “experimental Linux distro.” The distro takes a radically different approach to the file system than other Linux distributions.

GoboLinux version 017.01 was released in April 2025. Not only was this the first version in nearly three years, it comes with a changing of the guard. Founder Hisham Muhammad announced on the distro’s website that he was stepping down with the release and “passing the torch” to Philip Pok.

The project came from an attempt to install software in a shared university computing environment. Users aren’t generally allowed to install software system-wide on these types of systems, but can install programs in their home directories. According to the project’s FAQ, this was an opportunity to redesign the Linux file hierarchy, a project that was given a greater impetus by a filesystem crash on Hisham’s computer.