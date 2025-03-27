Credible nerd says stop using atop, doesn't say why, everyone panics

news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 27, 2025



Quoting: It might be a good time to temporarily uninstall atop —

Atop is a system monitoring tool for Linux and FreeBSD, and most distros include it in their repositories. It's been around for years and the last release, version 2.11.0, was out in June last year. Even Red Hat has recommended it in the past.

Atop is in the family of the well-known top command. "TOP" stands for "table of processes" – at least colloquially – and it's a sort of task manager for the Unix shell. It shows you a live, constantly updating list of the most active processes running on your computer, which you can sort by various criteria, such as CPU or memory usage. Pretty much all Unix-like OSes include the top command, and there are a bunch of similar ones, including the popular htop by Hisham Muhammad, co-creator of Reg FOSS desk favorite GoboLinux, and btop++, which we recently used to demonstrate the tiny resource usage of Pi-hole.