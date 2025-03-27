news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 27, 2025



Quoting: Plastics are good. As long as they are recycled. - Fairphone —

A cursory internet search will show you that approximately 350 million tonnes of plastic waste is generated every year. That is a LOT of plastic. The only good thing about that figure is that there’s a lot of plastic that can be reused and recycled. At Fairphone, we have always believed in reusing and recycling whenever and wherever possible. It was in 2015 that we first started using recycled plastics in our smartphones. By 2021, we had launched the Fairphone 4 with 100% post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastics in the back cover, the first smartphone in the world to do so. The Fairphone 5 took this even further; 75% of the overall structural plastics used within is made of 100% PCR plastics. It wasn’t just smartphones. By weight, over 80% of the Fairbuds XL is made of structural plastic parts, all of which is 100% PCR plastic. Our new in-ear Fairbuds takes it even higher, where a whopping 98% of the plastics used is of the post-consumer recycled variety.