posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 27, 2025



Quoting: 7 Linux Features I Miss Every Time I Boot into Windows 11 —

Ever wondered what you're missing by sticking to Windows and not trying out Linux? As a dual booter, I jump between Linux and Windows every day, and I find Linux far more feature-rich compared to Windows.

I use Linux for my personal projects and Windows for my professional responsibilities. This puts me in a unique position where I get to do the same tasks in two different ways—and, from my personal experience, I find the Linux way superior. Here are the seven reasons why!