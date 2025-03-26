news
Ubuntu-Based Zorin OS 17.3 Is Now Available Targeting Windows 10 Users
Coming six months after Zorin OS 17.2, this release is powered by Linux kernel 6.8 from Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) and includes the latest NVIDIA 570 graphics drivers with support for the newest NVIDIA RTX 5000 series graphics cards. This release targets Windows 10 users looking for a replacement OS for their PCS.
Zorin OS now supports more than 150 apps with many tailored alternatives to more Windows apps. It also features a new default web browser, Brave, to replace Mozilla Firefox, as well as an updated Zorin Connect mobile app with numerous improvements.