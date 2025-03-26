news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 26, 2025



Quoting: www.ipfire.org - Introducing Post-Quantum Cryptography for IPsec in IPFire —

With the upcoming release of IPFire 2.29 Core Update 193, we are excited to announce the integration of post-quantum cryptography (PQC) for IPsec, thanks to the recent release of strongSwan 6.0.0. This marks a significant step forward in securing communications against future threats posed by quantum computing.

Post-quantum cryptography refers to cryptographic algorithms that are designed to be secure against the computational power of quantum computers. Unlike classical computers, which perform calculations sequentially, quantum computers leverage quantum bits (qubits) and can perform certain types of calculations exponentially faster.

This poses a serious threat to current cryptographic systems, such as the widely used Diffie-Hellman key exchange, which relies on the difficulty of solving discrete logarithm problems - a task that quantum computers could handle efficiently with Shor's algorithm.