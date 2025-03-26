Security, Windows TCO, and Reliability Leftovers

Today, the ingress-nginx maintainers have released patches for a batch of critical vulnerabilities that could make it easy for attackers to take over your Kubernetes cluster. If you are among the over 40% of Kubernetes administrators using ingress-nginx, you should take action immediately to protect your users and data.

Background

Ingress is the traditional Kubernetes feature for exposing your workload Pods to the world so that they can be useful. In an implementation-agnostic way, Kubernetes users can define how their applications should be made available on the network. Then, an ingress controller uses that definition to set up local or cloud resources as required for the user’s particular situation and needs.

Many different ingress controllers are available, to suit users of different cloud providers or brands of load balancers. Ingress-nginx is a software-only ingress controller provided by the Kubernetes project. Because of its versatility and ease of use, ingress-nginx is quite popular: it is deployed in over 40% of Kubernetes clusters!

Ingress-nginx translates the requirements from Ingress objects into configuration for nginx, a powerful open source webserver daemon. Then, nginx uses that configuration to accept and route requests to the various applications running within a Kubernetes cluster. Proper handling of these nginx configuration parameters is crucial, because ingress-nginx needs to allow users significant flexibility while preventing them from accidentally or intentionally tricking nginx into doing things it shouldn’t.