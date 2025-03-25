posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 25, 2025



Quoting: OSI's Questionable Election Returns Questionable Results - FOSS Force —

Results are in, and like ’em or not — or think they’re fair and proper or not — OSI’s board is sticking to its guns and standing by the results of its recent board election.

In fact, from reading the official announcement on OSI’s website, you wouldn’t even know there had been any irregularities at all in this election. There were definitely two — three, by the way I count them.

“The Open Source Initiative board of directors met to validate the results of the polls, confirmed Carlo Piana as director and welcomed Ruth Suehle, recommended by Affiliates, and McCoy Smith recommended by Individual supporters, as new directors.”