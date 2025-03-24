Raspberry Pi rpi-image-gen and Raspberry Pi Add PoE
Raspberry Pi's rpi-image-gen Tool Makes it Easy to Roll Your Own Highly-Customized Linux OS Images - Hackster.io
Raspberry Pi is aiming to make it easier to build your own customized Linux distributions for its families of single-board computers and systems-on-modules with rpi-image-gen, a tool for generating images configured using a user-supplied text file.
"If you're building an embedded system or an industrial controller, you'll need complete control over the software resident on the device, and home users may wish to build their own OS and have it pre-configured exactly the way they want," explains Raspberry Pi's Matt Lear. "For developers and organizations that require a custom software image, a flexible and transparent build system is essential; to support these customers, we have created rpi-image-gen, a powerful new tool designed to put you in complete control of your Raspberry Pi images."
Add PoE to Any Network Switch with Raspberry Pi's $25 PoE+ Injector
Raspberry Pi now sells a PoE+ Injector for $25. This device, which adds Power-over-Ethernet functionality to a non-PoE Ethernet switch, requires the use of a PoE HAT and does not come with a power cable.
Power-over-Ethernet is a common standard that effectively turns networking cables into power adapters. Let's say that you're installing a networked CCTV system in your home—normally, you'd need to run Ethernet cables and dedicated power cables (or hard wires) to each of these cameras. PoE eliminates the need for dedicated power lines (but does not impact network activity), so, the process of installing your CCTV system is much easier and cheaper.