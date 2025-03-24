Raspberry Pi rpi-image-gen and Raspberry Pi Add PoE

Raspberry Pi is aiming to make it easier to build your own customized Linux distributions for its families of single-board computers and systems-on-modules with rpi-image-gen, a tool for generating images configured using a user-supplied text file.

"If you're building an embedded system or an industrial controller, you'll need complete control over the software resident on the device, and home users may wish to build their own OS and have it pre-configured exactly the way they want," explains Raspberry Pi's Matt Lear. "For developers and organizations that require a custom software image, a flexible and transparent build system is essential; to support these customers, we have created rpi-image-gen, a powerful new tool designed to put you in complete control of your Raspberry Pi images."