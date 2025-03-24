GNU/Linux Leftovers
-
Linuxiac ☛ Linuxiac Weekly Wrap-Up: Week 12 (Mar 17 – 23, 2025)
Catch up on the latest GNU/Linux news: EndeavourOS Mercury Neo, Elementary OS 8.0.1, Kali 2025.1a, GNOME 48, GIMP 3, Hyprland 0.48, Wine 10.4, Git 2.49, EU OS on the horizon, and more.
-
Kernel Space
-
University of Toronto ☛ The obviousness of indexing the Unix filesystem buffer cache by inodes
Like most operating systems, Unix has an in-memory cache of filesystem data. Originally this was a fixed size buffer cache that was maintained separately from the memory used by processes, but later it became a unified cache that was used for both memory mappings established through mmap() and regular read() and write() IO (for good reasons). Whenever you have a cache, one of the things you need to decide is how the cache is indexed. The more or less required answer for Unix is that the filesystem cache is indexed by inode (and thus filesystem, as inodes are almost always attached to some filesystem).
-
-
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
New Releases
-
Beta News ☛ deepin 25 Alpha is a sleek Linux distro from China with Linyaps packaging -- but can it be trusted?
deepin 25 Alpha has arrived (download here), promising an overhauled desktop experience, advanced personalization options, and improved system-level features. On the surface that sounds great, but there is a legitimate question that remains -- should users really trust an operating system developed in Communist China?
This is software coming from a Chinese developer, and while deepin is open source, not every part of its ecosystem is fully transparent. It has faced questions before about telemetry and potential data collection. For users who care about digital privacy, that’s not something to brush off. Especially when you’re dealing with an OS that touches everything on your computer.
This Alpha release adds many enhancements across the board. From power management and audio tweaks to better touchpad gesture support and a smoother desktop interface, deepin is clearly putting in work. The DDE (deepin Desktop Environment) has been redesigned in several areas, and Pipewire is now the default audio system, which brings broader device compatibility.
-
-
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
-
OMG Ubuntu ☛ Ubuntu Adds Official Support for NVIDIA Jetson Hey Hi (AI) Modules
Canonical has announced that it now ‘officially supports’ Ubuntu on the NVIDIA Jetson Orin series of computing modules, designed for low-power Hey Hi (AI) and machine learning applications.
-
-