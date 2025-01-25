This Week in Plasma: Fancy Time Zone Picker

Tux Machines

ESP32-S3 Development Board with 2-Inch Display, Camera Interface, and 6-Axis IMU

The ESP32-S3-LCD-2 is a compact development board based on the ESP32-S3R8 processor. It integrates features such as wireless connectivity, a small LCD display, and various interface options, including a battery connector for portable applications.

Super Watchdog Raspberry Pi HAT with Battery Backup Gains Multi-Chemistry Support

The Super Watchdog HAT with UPS Battery Backup provides power management and reliability for mission-critical Raspberry Pi applications. It supports all Raspberry Pi models, ensuring uninterrupted operation, data protection during outages, and system monitoring.

Connection for a Cause: One Woman’s Journey of Digital Empowerment

Growing up in a small village in Murang’a County, Kenya, Ruth Njeri had nearly no access to the digital world. Today, she is the lead engineer of the Tanda Community Network in Kibera—the largest slum in Africa—and is working to empower local women with technical knowledge, new skills, and increased opportunities.  

How To Install Clementine Music Player on Ubuntu 24.04

This tutorial will help you install Clementine Audio Player on your Ubuntu computer. Clementine is a modified version of the legendary player KDE Amarok, written in Qt technology and loaded with modern features. We use Ubuntu 24.04 as an example here and you can practice this with any other Ubuntu version. Now let's begin installing and playing some audio!

GNOME 48 Alpha Is Now Available for Public Testing, Here’s What’s New

The alpha version of GNOME 48 is here with OSD notifications for headphone connections, support for screen time and health breaks, support for screen time limits, systemd-sysext support to toolbox tooling, convenience logging API for extensions, support for configuring monitors as for-lease, support for the system bell protocol, built-in renderdoc support, xdg-toplevel-drag-v1 protocol support, wp_viewport support for cursor surfaces, and support for the commit-timing-v1 and fifo-v1 protocols.

GNOME 47.3 Improves Frame Rate for Monitors Attached to Secondary GPUs

Coming about seven weeks after GNOME 47.2, the GNOME 47.3 release is here to improve input → output latency of cursor movements, implement wp_viewport support for cursor surfaces, enhance Xwayland support, and improve frame rate for monitors attached to secondary GPUs in copy mode.

GNOME 46.8 Release Speeds Up Thumbnail Loading in the Nautilus File Manager

Those of you still using the GNOME 46 desktop environment series will be happy to learn that the GNOME 46.8 release speeds up thumbnail loading in the Nautilus (Files) file manager, improves support for the Trisquel GNU/Linux distribution in the GNOME Boxes app, and adapts more components to the new GNOME Release Service.

This Week in Plasma: Fancy Time Zone Picker

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 25, 2025

Quoting: This Week in Plasma: Fancy Time Zone Picker - KDE Blogs

Welcome to a new issue of "This Week in Plasma"! Every week we cover as much as possible of what's happening in the world of KDE Plasma and its associated apps like Discover, System Monitor, and more.

This week the bug-fixing for Plasma 6.3 continued, as well as a lot of new features and UI changes that have been in the pipeline for some time; these will mostly land in Plasma 6.4. There's a lot of cool stuff, so let's get into it!

Wine 10 Released with Experimental Bluetooth Driver, New HID Pointer Driver
Wine 10 has been released today as the latest version of this free and open-source compatibility layer that lets you run apps and games developed for Windows systems on Unix-like operating systems.
VirtualBox 7.1.6 Released with Initial Support for Linux Kernel 6.13
Oracle released VirtualBox 7.1.6 today as the third update to the latest VirtualBox 7.1 series bringing support for the latest Linux kernel, many GUI improvements, and other interesting Linux changes.
Linux Kernel 6.13 Officially Released, This Is What’s New
Today, Linus Torvalds announced the release and general availability of Linux 6.13, the latest stable kernel version that introduces several new features and improvements, better hardware support, and more.
 
Freespire – Ubuntu-based Linux distribution
Freespire is a community-driven Linux distribution that’s based on Ubuntu
Ubuntu Cinnamon – community-driven Linux distribution
Ubuntu Cinnamon is a community-driven flavor of Ubuntu
This Week in GNOME: #184 Upcoming Freeze
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from January 17 to January 24
How to install and set up DaVinci Resolve in Ubuntu 24.04
I tried it in Kubuntu 24.04 (well, Ubuntu 24.04 LTS base), and it wasn't trivial
Update on hibernation in Fedora Workstation
Hibernation stores the state of the whole operating system
KDE: Snaps bug fixes and Kubuntu: Noble updates
Fixed a major crash bug in our apps that use webengine
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Oracle Linux 10 Developer Preview—Now Available for Download
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, 3D Printing, and More
Windows TCO, CISA, and Security
GNOME 48 Alpha Is Now Available for Public Testing, Here’s What’s New
Today, the GNOME Project announced the alpha version of the upcoming GNOME 48 desktop environment series for public testing, giving us a first taste of the new features and improvements.
Games: Proton Experimental, Game Developers Conference (GDC) Survey, and More
I Use Open-Source Software Because of These 4 Huge Benefits
There is an open-source alternative for almost every proprietary application. It is just a matter of finding it. While I don’t exclusively use open-source software, I prefer it over proprietary software for several reasons.
Deepin Linux 25 Goes (Almost) Immutable
The upcoming Deepin Linux 25 release will introduce Solid
Android 16 has a new way to keep thieves from using your phone
MySQL 9.2 Released, Adds JavaScript Transactional API
Explore MySQL 9.2 release highlights, including new features, deprecated items, and removed functionality, for improved database management and performance
Vivaldi Browser 7.1 Introduces Customizable Widgets
Vivaldi browser 7.1 introduces customizable widgets
Stable kernels: Linux 6.12.11, Linux 6.6.74, Linux 6.1.127, and Linux 5.15.177
All users of the 6.12 kernel series must upgrade
The 6 Linux commands I use the most - and why
Sure, using the Linux command line is optional
mintCast, FLOSS Weekly, and The Linux Link Tech Show
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More
Installing *BSD in 2025 and Zero-Trust Builds for FreeBSD
GNOME 47.3 Improves Frame Rate for Monitors Attached to Secondary GPUs
The GNOME Project announced today the official availability of GNOME 47.3, the third maintenance update to the latest GNOME 47 “Denver” desktop environment series, which includes more bug fixes and improvements.
Google acquiring part of HTC Vive engineering team to boost Android XR
If you're ready to break up with Windows, this is the Linux distro I suggest for new users
SDesk is an open-source alternative to Windows with a lightweight and familiar look
Games: Crosswords 0.3.14, SDL 3, and More
Archinstall 3.0.2 Introduces Wayfire Support and Enhanced Features
Archinstall 3.0.2 introduces Wayfire support
EasyOS Daedalus-series 6.5.5 and More
EasyOS news
GNOME 46.8 Release Speeds Up Thumbnail Loading in the Nautilus File Manager
The GNOME Project released GNOME 46.8 today as the eighth maintenance update to the GNOME 46 “Kathmandu” desktop environment series to address more bugs and add various improvements.
Mozilla: Rust Development and "Hey Hi" (AI) Nonsense
Fake 'Open Source' Software and Microsoft AstroTurfing
Releases of GNU Parallel 20250122 and Clapper 0.8
2 new Free software releases
Free Software Events
Games: Gaming on Linux, Steam Deck, SDL 3
Open Hardware/Modding: Bootlin, Raspberry Pi, and More
A stuff-a-thon is happening at the FSF, Jan. 24, 28
Volunteer with the FSF January 24, 28 by helping us send thank-you letters and welcome packets to supporters worldwide
4 Ways to Check If a Game Will Run on Linux
One of the most complicated aspects of Linux gaming is the question of compatibility
These Linux Distributions Are the Most Similar to Windows 10
There are plenty of reasons to quit using Windows 10 and switch over to Linux
Ventoy 1.1 Released with EweOS ISO Support
Ventoy 1.1, an open-source tool for creating a bootable USB drive to load multiple ISO files
Microsoft change removed from Linux over Intel CPU issues
Intel and AMD engineers have stepped in at the eleventh hour to deal with a code contribution from a Microsoft developer that could have broken Linux 6.13 on some systems.
Ignition is a Modern Startup Applications Utility for Linux
I won’t lie: it’s easy to add or remove startup apps, commands, and scripts in Ubuntu
GhostBSD Has Scheduled an Online Conference Focused on Desktop BSD
GhostBSD, a desktop operating system based on FreeBSD, announced late last week that it’ll be hosting GhostBSDCon 2025
Toradex Adds SMARC iMX8M Plus and iMX95 to Its Embedded Portfolio
Torizon Embedded Linux provides a robust software ecosystem
Canonical/Ubuntu: IRC, Arm® Processors, and Ubuntu Summit 2024
some Ubuntu news
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi 5 and More
Hardware picks
FSF: Free Software Directory (FSD) Meeting in IRC, FSF Staff at FOSDEM 2025, and More
LibreELEC (Omega) 12.0.2
New LWN Articles About Linux and Vim
3 outside paywall now
The slow death of TuxFamily
A short history
Chimera Linux Hits Beta, It’s More than Exciting
Chimera Linux enters beta! It's a non-GNU, rolling release, systemd-free distro that embraces FreeBSD's essence and the KISS philosophy
