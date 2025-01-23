posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 23, 2025



Quoting: 4 Ways to Check If a Game Will Run on Linux —

Thankfully, the website also has a catalog of games that you can search through to find out if it's playable using various emulators. Just use the search bar on the top of the page and enter whichever game you want to find, or navigate to the games tab and use the advanced sorting features on the right side of the screen.

With the help of these various resources, you should be able to determine quite easily if a game is compatible with Linux. Whether you're running Ubuntu, Arch, SteamOS, or anything else, you can shed some light on the playability of your favorite games.