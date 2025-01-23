posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 23, 2025



Quoting: Archinstall 3.0.2 Introduces Wayfire Support and Enhanced Features —

Archinstall 3.0.2, a guided user-friendly TUI (Text User Interface) installer for Arch Linux that aims to simplify the setup process for new users while preserving the flexibility and control seasoned Linux users expect, has just been released.

Notably, this release debuts Wayfire Wayland compositor support, giving users another compelling option for their desktop environment. Beyond this standout feature, the latest release strongly emphasizes code hygiene and maintainability.

Multiple refinements throughout the codebase streamline the overall process, making Archinstall easier to develop, test, and enhance in the future.