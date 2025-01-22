posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 22, 2025



Quoting: Deepin 25 Linux preview looks and feels more like Windows - but is it safe? | ZDNET —

I'm not a fan of the Windows UI, and no Windows desktop has ever caught my attention. My general reaction to the Windows aesthetic is "Meh." So, when I booted up the latest preview release of Deepin 25, my first reaction was, "That figures." Let me explain.

When Deepin first landed some 20 years ago, the distro caught people's attention (mine included). The desktop was exciting, beautiful, and professional-looking, showing that Linux could lead the charge to elegance.