Free and Open Source Software

VirtualBox 7.1.6 Released with Initial Support for Linux Kernel 6.13

VirtualBox 7.1.6 comes more than three months after VirtualBox 7.1.4 to introduce initial support for the recently released Linux 6.13 kernel series, which means that you can now install VirtualBox on a GNU/Linux distribution that runs Linux kernel 6.13 or install distros powered by Linux kernel 6.13 inside a virtual machine.

Wine 10 Released with Experimental Bluetooth Driver, New HID Pointer Driver

Highlights of Wine 10 include an experimental Bluetooth driver, a new HID pointer device driver, initial support for compiling legacy Direct3D bytecode to SPIR-V, initial HLSL compiler support for compiling effect profiles, support for IDL-generated files to use fully interpreted stubs, and support for display mode virtualization.

GNU Linux-Libre 6.13 Kernel Released for Software Freedom Lovers

Based on the just-released Linux 6.13 kernel series, the GNU Linux-libre 6.13 kernel is here to clean up six new drivers, including rtw8812a, rtw8821a, bmi270, aw88081, ntp8835, and ntp8918, as well as to clean up assorted blob names in new and updated devicetree (.dts) files that are either requested or loaded.

Fwupd 2.0.4 Linux Firmware Updater Released with New Features and Bug Fixes

This release comes one and a half months after fwupd 2.0.3 to introduce new features like the ability to record the entire USB descriptor in the emulation data and return defined return code when network metadata refresh fails.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: January 19th, 2025

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, thank you for sending us feedback.

UNIT DualMCU One with RP2040 for Real-Time and ESP32 for Wireless Connectivity.

The UNIT DualMCU One is a development board that combines the ESP32 and RP2040 microcontrollers. The ESP32 provides Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, while the RP2040 offers hardware control with flexible GPIO, supporting applications in IoT, robotics, and automation.

Free and Open Source Software

Linux Mint 22.1 “Xia” Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

  
The wait is finally over as the Linux Mint team has published the final ISO images of the Linux Mint 22.1 “Xia” release, which are available for download from the official mirrors.

 
Dillo 3.2 Open-Source Web Browser Released to Celebrate 25th Anniversary

  
The lightweight and open-source web browser written in the FLTK 1.3 GUI toolkit is still alive and has been updated today to version 3.2 as another hefty update.

 
Fwupd 2.0.4 Enhances USB Descriptor Recording

  
Linux Kernel 6.13 Officially Released, This Is What’s New

  
Today, Linus Torvalds announced the release and general availability of Linux 6.13, the latest stable kernel version that introduces several new features and improvements, better hardware support, and more.

 
GNU Linux-Libre 6.13 Kernel Released for Software Freedom Lovers

  
The GNU Linux-libre project announced the release and general availability of the GNU Linux-libre 6.13 kernel for those who seek 100% freedom for their GNU/Linux computers and software freedom lovers.

 
Wine 10 Released with Experimental Bluetooth Driver, New HID Pointer Driver

  
Wine 10 has been released today as the latest version of this free and open-source compatibility layer that lets you run apps and games developed for Windows systems on Unix-like operating systems.

 
Linux 6.13-rc7

  
Covering Dr. Richard Stallman's Talk in Montpellier France [original]

  
We surpassed our year-end goal of $400,000 USD thanks to you!

  
Deepin 25 Linux preview looks and feels more like Windows - but is it safe?

  
VirtualBox 7.1.6 Released with Initial Support for Linux Kernel 6.13

  
Oracle released VirtualBox 7.1.6 today as the third update to the latest VirtualBox 7.1 series bringing support for the latest Linux kernel, many GUI improvements, and other interesting Linux changes.

 
IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 191 released

  
Linux 6.6.73

  
Liberux NEXX is a Linux smartphone with a RK3588S chip, 32GB RAM, and a 5G modem

  
Steam Client Brings Enhanced Game Update Management

  
Meet Guix at FOSDEM

  
Solderable Rockchip RV1106 system-on-module features 112 castellated pins, offers WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity

  
Dangbei N2 review: a Linux powered smart projector that offers quality and affordability

  
Beyond Ubuntu: Other Linux Distributions You Should Try

  
Refine (Advanced GNOME Settings Apps) Adds More Options

  
Announcing the Release of RELIANOID 7.6.0 (Community Edition)

  
Deepin 25 Preview: A Sleek Redesign with Major Under-the-Hood Changes

  
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: January 19th, 2025

  
The 223rd installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on January 19th, 2025.

 
today's howtos

  
Rhino Linux 2025.1 Brings Dynamic Workspaces, Hello Rhino App

  
Our Gemini Capsule is Already Used a Lot [original]

  
Distrobox 1.8.1: NVIDIA Integration and Zsh Improvements

  
Review: CentOS 10 Stream

  
Is Manjaro ARM dead?

  
Kodi 21.2 "Omega" - Release

  
