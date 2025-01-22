The tool displays a plain-text file word-by-word in the middle of the terminal. Words are automatically paged in a specifiable rate, by default 2 words per second.

This is a bit slow, you should turn it up when gradually until your performance has been optimised. Repeated words are indicated by alternating reverse video highlighting.

Escape sequences are printed as-is.

If no file is specified, or if ‘-‘ i specified, stdin will be paged.

read-quickly uses a method called rapid serial visual presentation.

This is free and open source software.