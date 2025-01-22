Free and Open Source Software
read-quickly - read plain-text files in blazing speed - LinuxLinks
The tool displays a plain-text file word-by-word in the middle of the terminal. Words are automatically paged in a specifiable rate, by default 2 words per second.
This is a bit slow, you should turn it up when gradually until your performance has been optimised. Repeated words are indicated by alternating reverse video highlighting.
Escape sequences are printed as-is.
If no file is specified, or if ‘-‘ i specified, stdin will be paged.
read-quickly uses a method called rapid serial visual presentation.
This is free and open source software.
timer-cli - countdown timer - LinuxLinks
timer-cli is a very simple Python CLI tool to start a countdown timer.
