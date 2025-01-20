Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
-
Richard Stallman 'Unveils' His January 20 Talk in Montpellier, France
It's free (gratis)
-
Links 19/01/2025: Gaza Ceasefire and PR Stunt by Fentanylware (TikTok), Faking It by "Going Dark" to Incite American Addicts (Users)
Links for the day
-
They Won't Buy Vista 11 PCs or "Hey Hi" Copilot+++++++ PCs of Microsoft (With TPM)
Windows at 8%
-
No Time Left for President Biden to Pardon Julian Assange
At least they tried
-
Total Lock-down Ambitions - Part IV - The Latest Examples and the Perils (in Summary)
For further reading take a look at Musial's nice outline
-
Video: University in Peru Honours Richard Stallman
Tomorrow, January 20, Richard Stallman speaks in France
New
-
[Meme] Hardware RAID and Hardware Raid
We're expecting attacks on the press in Trump's second term (no need to impress anyone for another election cycle) to be far worse than the first
-
What's Running on the Laptops
12 months have passed
-
[Meme] 404, Not Found
Kuhn: I'd like to interject for a moment, we made an alliance with the Microsoft-dominated LF to outsource projects to Microsoft GitHub and rich people gave us money to do this
-
Links 19/01/2025: TikTok (Fentanylware) Now Banned in the US, Convicted Felon Talks to Fentanylware CEO and Pooh-Tin About Undoing the Ban Despite the Supreme Court Unanimously Upholding It
Links for the day
-
FTC Realises Microsoft Buying Fake 'Clients' to Fake "Revenue" (Microsoft 'Buying' Services and Products From Itself!)
Ponzi scheme
-
Total Lock-down Ambitions - Part III - The Web Browser as DRM Pusher
A lot of "streaming" stuff is DRM
-
IBM Termination Story and Information From Microsoft About Mass Layoffs
In 2 weeks of 2025 Microsoft already had 2 waves of layoffs
-
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
-
IRC Proceedings: Saturday, January 18, 2025
IRC logs for Saturday, January 18, 2025
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Sunday contains all the text.
Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):