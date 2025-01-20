Kickstarter recently featured the HackCable, a USB-C cable designed for cybersecurity research and system testing. It resembles a standard charging cable but includes features like built-in Wi-Fi and keystroke injection, providing a discreet and versatile tool for professionals and researchers.

VersaLogic Corp. has introduced the Sabertooth AI, a compact and rugged embedded system designed for AI inferencing and high-bandwidth video applications. Featuring DDR4 ECC memory, dual GbE, and support for multiple displays, it delivers high computational performance in a small form factor for industrial and edge computing.

Highlights of Linux 6.13 include lazy preemption support to simplify kernel’s preemption logic, support for running Linux in protected virtual machines (a.k.a. realm) under the Arm CCA (Confidential Compute Architecture), user-space shadow stack support for AArch64 (ARM64) via Guarded Control Stack (GCS), support for 6-node sub-NUMA clustering on Intel, and split-lock detection support for AMD CPUs.

Highlights of Rhino Linux 2025.1 include support for dynamic workspaces in Rhino’s Xfce-based Unicorn Desktop to automatically create new workspaces when applications are opening apps, a new, custom GRUB bootloader theme for a more modern feel, and a new testing meta-package called Rhino Stampede.