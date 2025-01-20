Linux Kernel 6.13 Officially Released, This Is What’s New

posted by Marius Nestor on Jan 20, 2025



Highlights of Linux 6.13 include lazy preemption support to simplify kernel’s preemption logic, support for running Linux in protected virtual machines (a.k.a. realm) under the Arm CCA (Confidential Compute Architecture), user-space shadow stack support for AArch64 (ARM64) via Guarded Control Stack (GCS), support for 6-node sub-NUMA clustering on Intel, and split-lock detection support for AMD CPUs.

Linux kernel 6.13 makes the amd-pstate cpufreq driver the default on some newer AMD Epyc processors, adds support for thermal thresholds that can be added and removed from user space via netlink along with a related library update, and implements a new feature in the character device uAPI to notify the user-space about changes triggered by in-kernel users.

