Wine, KDE, and Red Hat
Instructionals/Technical
peppe8o ☛ Install OpenHAB on Raspberry PI: a Self-Hosted Smart Home Hub
Last Updated on 17th January 2025 by peppe8o In this tutorial, I will show you how to install OpenHAB on Raspberry PI computer boards by using Docker.
WINE or Emulation
Wine 10.0-rc6
The Wine development release 10.0-rc6 is now available. This is expected to be the last release candidate before the final 10.0.
Desktop Environments/WMs
K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
Klassy for development version of Plasma
You might have seen the awesome Klassy theme by Paul McAuley for Qt applications and window decorations for KWin.
It has some issues compiling against the latest Plasma since the KDecoration API break.
Distributions and Operating Systems
Fedora / CentOS / IBM
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Infra and RelEng Update – Week 03 2025
This is a weekly report from the I&R (Infrastructure & Release Engineering) Team. We provide you both infographic and text version of the weekly report. If you just want to quickly look at what we did, just look at the infographic. If you are interested in more in depth details look below the infographic.
CentOS ☛ CentOS Infrastructure Summary 2024
This is a summary of the work done by the CentOS Infrastructure team. This team maintains the infrastructure for both CentOS and CentOS Stream. This update is made from infographics and detailed updates. If you want to just see what’s new, check the infographics.
