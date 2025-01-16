Windows TCO and Incidents
-
Bleeping Computer ☛ Microsoft January 2025 Patch Tuesday fixes 8 zero-days, 159 flaws
Today is Microsoft’s January 2025 Patch Tuesday, which includes security updates for 159 flaws, including eight zero-day vulnerabilities, with three actively exploited in attacks.
-
Scoop News Group ☛ Microsoft fixes 159 vulnerabilities in first Patch Tuesday of 2025
In its latest security update, Abusive Monopolist Microsoft has addressed a total of 159 vulnerabilities, covering a broad spectrum of the tech giant’s products, including .NET, Visual Studio,
-
The Register UK ☛ FBI wipes Chinese PlugX malware from 4,200+ US Windows PCs
According to the Feds, the People’s Republic of China paid Mustang Panda to, among other computer intrusion services, provide malware including PlugX.
The crew used a version of PlugX that allowed the miscreants to remotely access and control infected machines, steal files, and deploy additional malware. As detailed in the unsealed application for a search and seizure warrant to wipe the software from people's Microsoft Windows PCs: [...]
-
The Register UK ☛ Microsoft fixes exploited Hyper-V privilege escalation flaws
That’s scary because they can allow an attacker to gain SYSTEM privileges – the ultimate position of power on a Windows box. That said, the vulnerabilities are not billed as guest escapes, and instead we're told they simply allow a rogue user or malware already on a machine to gain top privileges. Whatever the problem is, it's present in Windows 10 and 11, plus Windows Server’s 2022 and 2025 releases.
Microsoft has not detailed the extent nor nature of the in-the-wild exploitation.
-
The Independent UK ☛ Cyber security is biggest concern among IT leaders – poll
The annual survey of tech professionals by BCS, the Chartered Institute for IT, found that over a third (36%) said cyber security was the main issue.
The study also found that only 5% of industry professionals felt their organisations had enough resources to achieve their priorities for 2025, and 63% said their business needed to enhance IT capabilities among its workforce.