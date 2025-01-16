Windows TCO and Incidents

According to the Feds, the People’s Republic of China paid Mustang Panda to, among other computer intrusion services, provide malware including PlugX.

The crew used a version of PlugX that allowed the miscreants to remotely access and control infected machines, steal files, and deploy additional malware. As detailed in the unsealed application for a search and seizure warrant to wipe the software from people's Microsoft Windows PCs: [...]