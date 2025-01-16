Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Openwashing

With the increase in scrutiny around how Matt Mullenweg manages the WordPress project, some people have asked whether it’s a risk to invest in .blog, which is owned by Automattic, and in fact whether Micro.blog is online only at the whims of the mad king. I’m not worried. It’s a fair question, though, and the answer is worth exploring in detail.

First of all, I believe Automattic runs .blog for the good of the web and to make money. The more people who blog, the more people who might choose WordPress.com for hosting. The web gets a little better anytime someone uses a .blog domain, because they probably just created a new website, and Automattic pockets a little cash. Everyone wins.