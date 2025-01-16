Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Openwashing
Linuxiac ☛ Rsync 3.4 Brings Patches for Six Security Vulnerabilities
The widely used file-synchronization tool Rsync has just released its latest version, 3.4, addressing six vulnerabilities that affect Rsync v3.3 and below.
Ruben Schade ☛ My A-Z toolbox: cowsay
This is the third post in my A-Z Toobox series, in which I’m listing tools I use down the alphabet for no logical reason.
Manton Reece ☛ Automattic and .blog
With the increase in scrutiny around how Matt Mullenweg manages the WordPress project, some people have asked whether it’s a risk to invest in .blog, which is owned by Automattic, and in fact whether Micro.blog is online only at the whims of the mad king. I’m not worried. It’s a fair question, though, and the answer is worth exploring in detail.
First of all, I believe Automattic runs .blog for the good of the web and to make money. The more people who blog, the more people who might choose WordPress.com for hosting. The web gets a little better anytime someone uses a .blog domain, because they probably just created a new website, and Automattic pockets a little cash. Everyone wins.
Openwashing
InfluxData Inc ☛ InfluxDB 3 Open Source Now in Public Alpha Under MIT/Apache 2 License
For open source, we knew it was important to build a product that could run as a single process that would be easy to set up and start using right away. We also realized that many of our customers wanted an operationally simple database as an option either instead of or in addition to our scalable distributed system. The result is InfluxDB 3 Core in the open source (dual-licensed under MIT or Apache 2), and InfluxDB 3 Enterprise, a commercial version of the core open source offering.
