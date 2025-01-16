posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 16, 2025



Quoting: Gaming on Linux, How openSUSE Stacks Up for Gamers - openSUSE News —

Millions of gamers are facing a critical decision; upgrade their operating system, invest in new hardware or explore alternatives like Linux with the end of Windows 10 support in October next year.

The good news is that gaming on Linux has never been better, and openSUSE is a powerful and versatile platform for gamers to continue enjoying their favorite titles.

Linux gaming has evolved significantly over the past decade. Thanks to tools like Proton, Steam and Lutris, a large number of Windows-exclusive games are now playable on Linux. openSUSE is an excellent choice for gamers making the switch since it’s well known for its stability, flexibility and hardware support.