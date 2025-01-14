posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 14, 2025



Quoting: This new Linux handheld PC could be a tinkerer's dream come true | ZDNET —

I've been around long enough that I remember testing Linux PDAs. I even had one set up to run an Apache server -- carrying around a server in my pocket was pretty cool. Other than that neat trick, most of those Linux PDA devices were pretty bad. (That was the early days of handhelds, so they were all bad by today's standards.)

Naturally, I was excited this morning to see an announcement about the Mecha Comet handheld Linux computer. This new device is powered by a Debian-based distribution called Mechanix OS; you not only get the stability of Debian, but you can easily upgrade the OS (unlike a lot of handheld devices).