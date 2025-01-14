Content Management Systems (CMS) Troubles/Conflict in WordPress

WordPress co-founder Matthew Mullenweg on Saturday deactivated the WordPress.org accounts of five members of the WordPress community, and justified his actions by saying it will encourage them to fork the open source content management system.

”Forking” a project refers to the practice of copying code – as is allowed under many open source licenses – and using it as the basis for a new development effort that’s usually run by a different team that aims to take a project in a different direction.

The idea of a WordPress fork has gained currency in recent months amid the lengthy and acrimonious spat between WordPress.org (which is personally owned by Mullenweg and hosts resources for the WordPress community) and WordPress hosting service WP Engine.

The dispute centers on Mullenweg’s belief that WP Engine profits from the open source WordPress project without making appropriate contributions to its development and operations, and his attempts to have WP Engine change its ways by paying to use the “WordPress” trademark.