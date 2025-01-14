Games: Retro Linux Gaming Computer, DEFICIT, and More
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Building a Retro Linux Gaming Computer Part 45: Free as in Beer
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ DEFICIT is an exciting looking new FPS with chaotic close-quarters combat
Developer ITEM42 recently announced DEFICIT and it's not often I feel I really need a game after seeing a trailer but DEFICIT looks juicy. Not a whole lot has been revealed just yet since it's a fresh announcement. But you will need Proton to play it on Linux, SteamOS and Steam Deck.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Fanatical's Diamond Collection for January 2025 offers up 16 games with good Linux / Steam Deck compatibility
Build up your game collection with a fresh Fanatical Diamond Collection Bundle, giving you a build your own deal to save monies. You can pick 3 + Games for £5.00 each, 5 + Games for £4.60 each or 7 + Games for £4.50 each
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ How to install extra software, apps and games on SteamOS and Steam Deck
The Steam Deck with SteamOS (and other devices that will ship with SteamOS) use a locked-down filesystem, so installing extra software is a little different. Here's what you need to know in a simple to understand guide.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ NTSYNC driver for improving Windows games on Linux with Wine / Proton should finally land in Linux kernel 6.14
After waiting quite a while on it and some rewrites, it looks like the NTSYNC driver code to help Windows games running on Linux will be pulled in and enabled in the Linux kernel.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Retro gaming Linux distro Batocera v41 brings expanded Wine support, better multi-screen, new hardware support
For people who love their retro gaming and want a Linux distribution that's simple to use and fully featured, Batocera is a popular choice and a big new release is out with version 41.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Icewind Dale 2 completable in Infinity Engine remake GemRB, plus Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition now playable
GemRB is a game engine remake of Infinity Engine used in games like Baldur's Gate, Planescape: Torment, Icewind Dale, Baldur's Gate 2: Shadows of Amn and Icewind Dale 2.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Open-source PlayStation Remote Play app chiaki-ng v1.9.4 has lots of improvements
Own a PlayStation and someone is hogging the TV? Stream it to another device like a Steam Deck or Desktop PC with the cross-platform open source chiaki-ng project. I used to use this a fair bit with my now-retired PlayStation 4 and it really is a fantastic project.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ NonSteamLaunchers tool for installing popular game stores working on better Desktop Linux support
NonSteamLaunchers gained popularity as one of the go-to solutions for installing more stores directly on Steam Deck, and the latest release has begun to improve how it works on normal Desktop Linux too.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Even with SteamOS coming to more systems Bazzite has no plans to go anywhere
We recently had the exciting news that Valve plans to expand SteamOS onto more devices, starting with supporting more handhelds, which caused plenty of people to be curious about the future of the popular SteamOS-like Bazzite Linux.