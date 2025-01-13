Kdenlive 24.12.1 and KDE in "Tech Over Tea"
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Kdenlive 24.12.1 is out with more than a dozen of bug-fixes
Kdenlive, the popular KDE video editor, released the first maintenance update for the 24.12 series few days ago. It’s not officially announced in its website at the moment of writing, but the source tarball is out for those who want to compile by themselves. And, the Flatpak package has been updated for most GNU/Linux users.
Nate Graham ☛ Interview on Tech Over Tea about fundraising, money, and design
I recently sat down with Brodie Robertson again to appear on his Tech Over Tea show, this time on the subject of KDE’s recent fundraising, the role of money in open-source in general, and also design (I can never resist talking about this). If these topics interest you, check it out!