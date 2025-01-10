GNU/Linux and Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
-
GNU/Linux
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ Project DIGITS Brings Grace Blackwell AI Capabilities to the Desktop
NVIDIA recently introduced Project DIGITS, a personal AI supercomputer powered by the GB10 Superchip. Built on the Grace Blackwell architecture, it delivers high-performance computing for prototyping, fine-tuning, and running large AI models on a desktop.
-
Applications
-
It's FOSS ☛ Remembering Usenet - The OG Social Network that Existed Even Before the World Wide Web
Before Facebook, before MySpace and even before the Word Wide Web, there existed Usenet. From LOL to Linux, we owe a lot to Usenet.
-
It's FOSS ☛ FOSS Weekly #25.02: Absolute Linux, ShredOS, Hey Hi (AI) in Kdenlive, Fossify File Manager and More
-
-
Games
-
Bryan Lunduke ☛ Lunduke's Retro DOS BBS is On-Line
Free to use, Telnet BBS: A shrine to 1990s BBS gaming. TradeWars 2002, Legend of the Red Dragon, & More.
-
-
-
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
The Register UK ☛ Testing Haiku Beta 5, now even (Fire)foxier
Haiku beta 5 arrived in September, but a significant box for this experimental OS was ticked in December, with an unofficial but working and usable port of the Firefox browser – which is called Iceweasel in the Haiku Depot.
-
SUSE/OpenSUSE
-
OpenSUSE ☛ New Year Starts with Slowroll Version Bump
Slowroll’s snapshots mark the beginning of fresh updates with the initial updates now accessible on mirrors globally.
-
-
Fedora Family / IBM
-
Raleigh News And Observer ☛ Open Source: NC’s growth ingredients | IBM explains H-1B visa use | Net neutrality nixed
One of the top recipients of H-1B visas in North Carolina is IBM. In an email last year, the company said it had been “scaling back” its use of the program. But Big Blue remains a top beneficiary of the program, receiving the 10th-most nationally, despite recently conducting layoffs.
Hiring H-1Bs while cutting jobs is a major criticism of the H-1B policy. Asked about this dynamic, IBM said in an email Thursday it “remains deeply committed to investing in its U.S. workers.”
“When we do utilize H-1B workers, these are highly skilled individuals who are hired to fill skills gaps in order to meet IBM and our clients’ needs,” the company’s media team said.
-
-
-
Devices/Embedded
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ SpacemiT Announces Development of Vital Stone V100 Server CPU Platform Based on RISC-V
The 64-bit RISC-V CPU core, X100, achieves single-core performance exceeding 9 points per GHz on the SPECINT2006 benchmark at 2.5 GHz. Fabricated using a 12nm process, the X100 core incorporates the RVA23 Profile and features full virtualization, advanced interrupt handling, vector encryption and decryption, and a 64-core interconnect. The design also includes support for the Vector 1.0 extension and RAS (Reliability, Availability, and Serviceability) features, making it compatible with a range of server applications.
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ (Updated) Pilet: A Portable Cyber-Deck Powered by Raspberry Pi 5 and Dual 8000mAh Batteries
Pilet is an upcoming open-source portable mini-computer powered by Raspberry Pi 5, offering both versatility and portability. Initially named Consolo, it will be available in two models: a 5-inch and a 7-inch, to suit different needs.
-
-
-
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
-
SaaS/Back End/Databases
-
PostgreSQL ☛ powa-archivist 5.0.1 is out!
The PoWA team is pleased to announce the release of the version 5.0.1 of powa-archivist, the core extension of the PoWA project.
-
-
Licensing / Legal
-
Software Freedom Conservancy ☛ SFC-funded lawsuit gets software repair and reinstall for users of AVM routers
AVM chooses not to appeal purchaser's suit that established users' rights on wireless router
Software Freedom Conservancy (SFC) today announces the conclusion of a lawsuit that we funded and supported in Germany. (As is typical with German cases, SFC was unable to give public updates during the case.) The defendant, Berlin-based AVM, ultimately delivered the necessary information to reinstall modified software on their device. Delivery of this information resolved the lawsuit. The plaintiff was Sebastian Steck, who received a grant from SFC to pursue this work. Steck purchased an AVM router in May 2021 and quickly found that the source code candidate which AVM sent him could not be compiled and reinstalled onto his router. AVM, the largest home router manufacturer in Germany, refused to correct its source code candidate. Steck sued AVM in a Berlin court in July 2023.
-
LWN ☛ SFC reports a successful (L)GPL suit in Germany
The Software Freedom Conservancy is reporting
that AVM has released the full source and installation scripts for its
routers in response to a lawsuit, filed by Sebastian Steck, based on Lesser
GNU Public License rights.
-
-