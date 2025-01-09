Tails 6.11 Anonymous Linux OS Released with Critical Security Fixes

posted by Marius Nestor on Jan 09, 2025



Tails 6.11 is mostly here to address several critical security vulnerabilities that have been discovered and disclosed by a group of security researchers from Radically Open Security, a non-profit computer security consultancy company.

These flaws were discovered in Tails 6.10 and could allow an attacker to install malicious software permanently by exploiting a vulnerability in Tails Upgrader, monitor online activity in Onion Circuits, Unsafe Browser, Tor Browser, and Tor Connection, and change the Persistent Storage settings.

Read on