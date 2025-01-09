Tails 6.11 Anonymous Linux OS Released with Critical Security Fixes
Tails 6.11 is mostly here to address several critical security vulnerabilities that have been discovered and disclosed by a group of security researchers from Radically Open Security, a non-profit computer security consultancy company.
These flaws were discovered in Tails 6.10 and could allow an attacker to install malicious software permanently by exploiting a vulnerability in Tails Upgrader, monitor online activity in Onion Circuits, Unsafe Browser, Tor Browser, and Tor Connection, and change the Persistent Storage settings.