KDE Gear 24.12.1 Is Out to Improve Dolphin, Kate, NeoChat, and Other KDE Apps

posted by Marius Nestor on Jan 09, 2025



KDE Gear 24.12.1 is here almost a month after the release of KDE Gear 24.12 to fix a couple of regressions in the Dolphin file manager, fix a crash in the Kleopatra certificate manager that occurred when the output directory for decrypting doesn’t exist, and fix building of the KRDC remote desktop client on Haiku systems.

This release also fixes the fetching of some TV channels for the TV Spielfilm backend in the Telly Skout TV guide app, fixes the opening of URLs ending with :x:y cursor information from remote URLs in the Kate text editor, and fixes down/up scrolling at the last or first page in a single page, non-continuous mode in the Okular document viewer.

