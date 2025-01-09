Microsoft Traps and Windows TCO

For a small project I choose GitHub issues as the preferred and only channel. It keeps things well organized and is the least amount of overhead for both users and maintainers. Most questions can be turned into either an issue (e.g. “I have tried this, and did not get the expected results.”), or a feature request (e.g. “Would it be possible to add a feature that works as follows?”). I like to use templates, such as these to help guide users in opening issues with enough information to get meaningful help.