Games: Maze Mice, Deadlock, Heroes of Might and Magic II, and More

Dear supporters of the fheroes2 project and fans of Heroes of Might and Magic II! We are excited to announce the release of the latest version of the fheroes2 engine - 1.1.5! This update introduces a variety of exciting changes and new content. Let's dive into the details! The last release includes important changes to the game’s passability rules. The team has fixed several places where passability was incorrectly set for certain objects. These improvements bring the logic even closer to the original game and may even unblock specific scenarios during gameplay. Please note: to apply these changes, you’ll need to start a new game on the same map.