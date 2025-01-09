Games: Maze Mice, Deadlock, Heroes of Might and Magic II, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ Maze Mice from the dev of Luck Be a Landlord blends maze-running, time-freezing and bullet heaven together
TrampolineTales developer of the popular Luck be a Landlord slot machine deck-builder just announced Maze Mice and it really sounds unique.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Deadlock from Valve drops fixed two-week update cycle to move onto larger updates
While developers at Valve continue building up the invite-only Deadlock, their next-generation MOBA, they're changing up how they do updates for the game.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Heroes of Might and Magic II open source game engine fheroes2 v1.1.5 released
Dear supporters of the fheroes2 project and fans of Heroes of Might and Magic II! We are excited to announce the release of the latest version of the fheroes2 engine - 1.1.5! This update introduces a variety of exciting changes and new content. Let's dive into the details! The last release includes important changes to the game’s passability rules. The team has fixed several places where passability was incorrectly set for certain objects. These improvements bring the logic even closer to the original game and may even unblock specific scenarios during gameplay. Please note: to apply these changes, you’ll need to start a new game on the same map.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Monster Hunter Wilds will have two more open Beta test dates in February
Giving you a chance to see how well Monster Hunter Wilds will run on your Steam Deck or Desktop Linux system, there's going to be two more open Beta tests during February.
GamingOnLinux ☛ SMITE 2 gets a free to play launch date for January
Titan Forge Games have announced that SMITE 2 is going free to play on January 14, after their paid-for Early Access period comes to a close. The game will still be in Early Access just open for everyone. It currently has a Steam Deck Playable rating, and appears to work well on Desktop Linux with Proton.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Challenging Chess-like roguelike Passant will have full Steam Deck support
Passant: A Chess Roguelike is an upcoming Chess-like roguelike that will challenge your brain, and it's going to have full Steam Deck support at release.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Horse Runner DX is a wholesome endless-runner where you play as a herd of different horses
Taking elements from the likes of Alto's Adventure, BIT.TRIP RUNNER, Dino Run, Canabalt and others we have a new wholesome looking endless-runner with a twist in Horse Runner DX. Made with MonoGame, it has Native Linux support and fully supports the Steam Deck too.