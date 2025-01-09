Open Hardware: GNU/Linux on Mobile, RUBIK Pi, OrangePi, and More

Firstly – I ended up ordering a firewall from Protectli, the VP2420, which I ordered with Coreboot BIOS. Performance has been great, it was easy to setup, and the 2.5Gb ports work great. My only gripe is that the console port on the unit isn’t a true serial port. It’s a USB serial adapter, for which only drivers for Windows exists. Call me a Luddite, but I still like to have serial consoles available to me on network hardware, and I like them to just be dumb DB9 ports. That being said, the unit has other display outputs so it’s not a deal breaker. The other thing this unit doesn’t have that I wanted was an SFP+ port, for use with a GPON adapter. This would have allowed me to not use the little fiber to Ethernet adapter box from the ISP. Long story short, after much testing, I don’t have the option of using a third part GPON adapter with my ISP, at least not today, so this one is moot. I had already done my testing to confirm that before this unit was ordered, so I chose this model, over others from Protecli that did have SFP+ ports, to save on cost.