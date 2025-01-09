Open Hardware: GNU/Linux on Mobile, RUBIK Pi, OrangePi, and More
-
Linux On Mobile ☛ 2024-12-30 [Older] Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update (52/2024): The Last One of the Year
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ RUBIK Pi 3 Now Available for Ordering at $179 Following Global Launch at CES 2025
The RUBIK Pi 3 builds on its predecessor’s capabilities, offering 12 Dense TOPS of AI computing power and multi-system support, including Qualcomm Linux, Android 13 Alpha, and a Debian early access version.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ OrangePi Neo gaming handheld with Manjaro Linux now due out in Q1 2025
While announcements on the OrangePi Neo gaming handheld that will ship with Manjaro Linux have been a bit quiet lately, it's still coming and they've updated their launch plan for it to be available in Q1 2025.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Funded in 5 minutes - the open source modular mini computer 'Pilet' is on Kickstarter
Funded within 5 minutes, soulscircuit are clearly onto a winner here with their upcoming Pilet open source modular mini computers powered by the Raspberry Pi 5.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ CES 2025 is the 40th anniversary of the Commodore 128 — the last 8-bit PC first appeared at CES 1985
This week at CES 2025, numerous major hardware announcements are being unveiled — but in the long history of CES, these events also echo the bygone era of Commodore announcements at CES, particularly the Commodore 128 announcement at CES 1985. The Commodore 128 was a direct follow-up to C64 that only ever sold a few million units versus the C64's mighty estimated peak of 17 million units. By the time Commodore 128 launched, it was the last 8-bit PC in an era of 16-bit PCs, thanks to the existence of Intel 8086.
-
Topslakr ☛ New House Projects – Network 2.0
Firstly – I ended up ordering a firewall from Protectli, the VP2420, which I ordered with Coreboot BIOS. Performance has been great, it was easy to setup, and the 2.5Gb ports work great. My only gripe is that the console port on the unit isn’t a true serial port. It’s a USB serial adapter, for which only drivers for Windows exists. Call me a Luddite, but I still like to have serial consoles available to me on network hardware, and I like them to just be dumb DB9 ports. That being said, the unit has other display outputs so it’s not a deal breaker. The other thing this unit doesn’t have that I wanted was an SFP+ port, for use with a GPON adapter. This would have allowed me to not use the little fiber to Ethernet adapter box from the ISP. Long story short, after much testing, I don’t have the option of using a third part GPON adapter with my ISP, at least not today, so this one is moot. I had already done my testing to confirm that before this unit was ordered, so I chose this model, over others from Protecli that did have SFP+ ports, to save on cost.
-
The Register UK ☛ The ultimate Pi 5 arrives with 16GB and a price to match
Upton told us this was "probably" the final evolution of the Pi 5.
"The chipset has an SDRAM aperture for 64GB of memory, but to provision this we would need either larger individual die (24Gbit or 32Gbit vs 16Gbit at present), or to move to quad-rank (various technical challenges there)."
-
Jeff Geerling ☛ Who would buy a Raspberry Pi for $120?
For most, the 2 GB ($50) or 4 GB ($60) Pi 5 is a much better option. Or if you're truly budget conscious and want a well-supported SBC, the Pi 4 still exists, and starts at $35. Or a Pi Zero 2 W for $15.
And for stats nerds, the pricing model for Pi 5 follows this polynomial curve almost perfectly: [...]
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Raspberry Pi 5 16GB Review: Plenty of memory
You may have just glanced over the price, so let's make this clear. Yes, this is a Raspberry Pi 5 with 16GB of RAM for $120 (£115). That is $40 more than the 8GB model. There is no other difference between the models. We get the same CPU and we can use the same peripherals and accessories. So is the Raspberry Pi 5 16GB worth the extra money? Does the extra RAM improve the overall performance? Let’s find out.
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ 16GB Raspberry Pi 5 on sale now at $120
We’re proud of the low environmental impact of Raspberry Pi computers. They are small and light, which translates directly into a small upfront carbon footprint for manufacturing, logistics and disposal. With an idle power consumption in the 2–3W range, and a fully loaded power consumption of less than 10W, replacing a legacy x86 PC with a Raspberry Pi typically results in a significant reduction in operating power consumption, and thus ongoing carbon footprint.
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ Raspberry Pi Pico MIDI Gesture Controller
Gary uses Python regularly for his job as a software developer for websites and mobile devices. In “paid work land” he’s used Raspberry Pi for IoT projects to control lights and smart devices, in fire alarm panels, and alongside NFC cards and in MQTT Edge devices. As a hobbyist, Gary has created Raspberry Pi-based retro games consoles, set up sensors, and designed a Ghostbusters PKE Meter, so he is fairly confident with prototyping and seeing diverse projects through to completion.
-
The DIY Life ☛ N97 vs N100 vs Raspberry Pi 5: Which Is Right For You?
I recently did some testing to compare the performance and features of an N100 mini PC as a replacement for a Raspberry Pi 5. In response to that test, quite a few people asked how an N97 PC compares to a Pi 5 or N100 PC.
-
Frank Delporte ☛ Controlling a Raspberry Pi HDMI Camera with a Java API
In this post you’ll learn how you can run a Java application on a Raspberry Pi Zero 1 to turn it in a controllable HDMI camera. I use such cameras in my setup with an ATEM Mini Pro HDMI video switcher. This allows me to have four different inputs for a very affordable price to create videos, tutorials, virtual conference talks, etc. As I wanted to be able to easily change the zoom level of these Raspberry Pi cameras, I created a small Java application with an API.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Raspberry Pi upgrades Lego retro radio into the real thing
To pull this off, McManus was able to put a full sized Raspberry Pi 3B+ inside the Radio along with some additional hardware to play music. The radio already featured a couple of knobs on the front that are used to play some existing soundbites and radio sounds via dedicated Lego sound brick. In the end, these knobs were incorporated into the final design and used to change songs that play on the Raspberry Pi.