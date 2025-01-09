Audiocasts/Shows: Cybershow, OpenMandriva, and FLOSS Weekly
The Cyber Show ☛ #037 | S5 | In The Chair | Digital Compliance [Ed: The Cyber Show ☛ MP3 direct link]
In the first episode of Season 5 and 2025, Helen and Andy speak with Luke Dash and Sam Peters from ISMS.online about whether regulation can protect us — or if it risks backfiring, leaving us more exposed in the battle for digital security.
Bryan Lunduke ☛ Review: OpenMandriva Rolling GNU/Linux Distro
A Non-Woke, Truly Independent, Big-Tech-Free, GNU/Linux OS focused on the code instead of politics? Yes, please!
JupiterMedia ☛ Dude, You're Getting a Dell Pro Max Micro Plus! | Coder Radio 602
CES 2025 Secrets Revealed: A developer’s dream or just more hype? Plus, NVIDIA flexes its Hey Hi (AI) muscles, and we're admittedly impressed. Then, our thoughts on Dell's historic rebrand.
FLOSS Weekly Episode 815: You Win Some, You Lose Some
This week, Jonathan Bennett and Randal chat with Matija Šuklje about Open Source and the Law! How do Open Source projects handle liability, what should a Contributor License Agreement (CLA) look like, and where can an individual or project turn for legal help?